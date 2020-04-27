The Funniest Tweets About Land O’ Lakes’ Missing Butter Maiden

The internet erupted in rage over the weekend. No, it wasn’t about Trump’s latest absurd recommendations for coronavirus treatment. It was about the removal of the Native American maiden on Land O’ Lakes’ butter box. It appeared that the company (based in Minnesota, the land of 10,000 lakes), finally got woke to the racist stereotype it promoted on its packaging and attempted to de-margarine-alize the maiden.

While Native activists praised the move, the new logo, which features the land, and, well, the lakes, really burned the toast of white, conservative Americans. A Twitter firestorm erupted, Land O’ Lakes started trending (for all the wrong reasons), and the clap back was hilarious. These are the funniest tweets about the Land O’ Lakes’ missing maiden.

Cover Photo: Bob Berg / Contributor (Getty Images)

hey all you wingnuts shitting bricks because of the new Land O Lakes label, wait until you hear about what happened to *real* native Americans — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 26, 2020

my dad really snapped with this whole land o lakes thing pic.twitter.com/GZCZZBXJC1 — leala (@leala_lakota) April 25, 2020

Looks like I have to get all my land o lakes tattoos covered up now — Funkhouser (@AJslackie2) April 26, 2020

I didn’t realize how many conservative men in their 40s were jerking off to the girl on the Land O Lakes butter box. Shit’s wild. — Gomez (@Rickzales) April 25, 2020

I’ve been a Land o Lakes man since 08, it helped make my unique sex life less uncomfortable through its lubrication qualities. Unfortunately now that they bowed to PC oppressors and took the Native American off the tub I will be switching to KerryGold. pic.twitter.com/1ahpa03DV1 — Ashleigh (@AshBCoffin) April 26, 2020

Farewell to the racist Land O Lakes Woman who i learned in third grade would show you her boobs if you folded the package right pic.twitter.com/azf2SysiJl — Tommy (@NYCFirm) April 25, 2020

I have a half-full 4 pack of land-o-lakes before the design change and now I’m wondering if I can sell it to some insane MAGA dipshit for $100 or something — personal essay about giving my butler COVID19 (@Boringstein) April 26, 2020

The same folks upset that a Native American woman was removed from the Land O Lakes butter were probably pissed when they made Aunt Jemima look less slavey. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 26, 2020

“Land O Lakes Can Kiss This Butter Buyer’s Ass” Is Objectively The Funniest Sentence Ever Written pic.twitter.com/JcYUXVY4wM — David (@yoonedy) April 26, 2020

Again, whites who refuse to eat Land o Lakes without the Indian on the front, will you accept ME into your cursed refrigerators? – the ACTUAL butter maiden pic.twitter.com/7baQsHRJJM — jana (@janaunplgd) April 26, 2020

Thousands of native women have gone missing but the only one some white Americans care about is the one on the Land-O-Lakes package. pic.twitter.com/IvjPaRnI6u — Dr Strange PhD (@CeeEyes) April 26, 2020

If you have your panties in a knot over Land O’ Lakes never fear there still plenty of racist products out there for you pic.twitter.com/dEX761BekP — Eric in the 21&⅕th Century (@EJT___) April 26, 2020

Good news for the white folks upset about the Land O’ Lakes mascot: Did you know there are actual, real indigenous people all around the country right now that you can see AND speak to instead of just looking at a caricature of them while you eat breakfast you fucking ass clowns. — Rei-volution 001 (@LossThief) April 26, 2020

They’re worried about Land O’ Lakes removing the Native American lady, when really they should be worried about eating less butter. #LandOlakes #Conservictims pic.twitter.com/OXoQOAz51e — Jesus McAmerican (@Jesus_McAmerica) April 26, 2020

Not a big deal that Land O Lakes changed the logo. But it was lacking something. So I fixed it. Much more on the nose. New slogan: “Butter that Good! Yes! Yes! Yes!”#LandOlakes pic.twitter.com/jHWZhhHAfK — ViewsoftheWorld (@Watcher56192991) April 26, 2020

I’ve got a solution to this whole Land O Lakes situation pic.twitter.com/8wgy6ofVOG — Conan The Barbarian Soundtrack (@tonycrust) April 25, 2020

How about this one for Land O’ Lakes? I think it’s divine. pic.twitter.com/n7HBURniKO — William McChesney (@wkmcchesney) April 26, 2020

Strip naked, cover your body in Land O Lakes butter, go out into nature and become the butter girl you want to see in the world — (@shesatornado) April 26, 2020

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About You

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.