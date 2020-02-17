Sizzling Celebrity Cultural Appropriation Fails We Can’t Stop Shaking Our Heads At

Ariana Grande

The petite pop starlet has a fetish for all things Japanese, which came back to bite her when she tried to get a tattoo honoring her song “7 Sings.” The tat came out reading “BBQ grill” instead. Undeterred, Grande has also used Japanese characters on merch, which has since been removed from her site. But the singer isn’t apologetic. "What do you want me to say?" she ranted in now-deleted tweets. "U kno how many people make this mistake and DON’T care just cause they like how it looks? Bruh… I care sooooo much. What would u like me to do or say? Forreal. There is a difference between appropriation and appreciation. My Japanese fans were always excited when I wrote in Japanese or wore Japanese sayings on my clothing."