California Students Receive ID Cards with Sex Hotline Number, Radical New Form of Sex Ed

It used to be that the only sex talk you would get as a middle schooler was an awkward discussion with your dad. Luckily for students at New Vista Middle School in Los Angeles, they could have had many of their questions answered if they dialed the number that was given to them on their school IDs. Yes, in a freak accident, a number that was supposed to be a suicide hotline number was mistyped, so students received the digits for a sex hotline instead. The school district, to their credit, completely owned the mistake by issuing an apology to parents. The biggest question is…how many sex-starved dads copied down the number before they had to give the cards back? The world may never know.

Cover Photo: AntonioGuillem (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Stuck in a Rock Hard Place: Man Nearly Dies From Humongous Erection For more weird news, click here. Photo: Daniel Ingold (Getty Images)

2/12 Meanwhile in Florida, Couple Attempts to Have Sex in Cop Car (Has Right to Remain Stupid) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Pixelchrome Inc (Getty Images)

3/12 Sh!ttin’ Golden Bricks! $6 Million Gold Toilet Stolen From Winston Churchill’s Home For more weird news, click here. Photo: Donald Iain Smith (Getty Images)

4/12 Overusing Your Phone in the Bathroom May Cause Hemorrhoids, Doctors Advise Faster Wi-Fi For more weird news, click here. Photo: Extreme Photographer (Getty Images)



5/12 Raw Deal: Arizona Woman Says Burger King Sold Her Uncooked Chicken Sandwich, Baffles Restaurant for Expecting Real Food For more weird news, click here. Photo: Boyloso (Getty Images)

6/12 Influencer Hell: Deleted Instagram Star Future Uncertain, Only Because We Can’t View Anymore For more weird news, click here. Photo: Global Stock (Getty Images)

7/12 Man Finally Gets Devil Horn Removed so He Can Wear Favorite Hat For more weird news, click here. Photo: Maciej Toporowicz NYC (Getty Images)

8/12 Apple Wall Charging Stand Looks Like Goofy Knob (Coincidentally What You Are If You Buy One) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Apple



9/12 Foul Creatures: Offensive Animals That Scientists Are Racing to Rename For more weird news, click here. Photo: John S Lander (Getty Images)

10/12 Women in Wyoming (And Bordering States) Can Now Go Topless in Public, Finally For more weird news, click here. Photo: Russel Monk (Getty Images)

11/12 Instagram Removes Following Tab, Invites Your Inner Stalker to Come Out to Play For more weird news, click here. Photo: Wundervisuals (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Attacks Woman With McDonalds Sauce Packets, Spices Up Life For more weird news, click here. Photo: Richlegg (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.