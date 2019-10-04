Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
The Mandatory Phone Sex Guide to Avoid Sounding Like a Sexual Predator

by Mandatory Editors

Sex is best face-to-face, but in our modern world, that isn’t always possible. Travel, scheduling conflicts, and long-distance relationships often interfere with our ability to get laid. Thank goodness for technology, which allows us to connect (and get off) even when we can’t be in the same room with the one we lust for. Phone sex can be a fun, naughty addition to your pleasure-seeking repertoire, but it must be done with care. If you’re too aggressive or move too fast, you risk sounding like a sexual predator rather than a smooth Lothario. Before you dial her up, check out this Mandatory guide so your phone bone session is just as satisfying for her as it is for you.

