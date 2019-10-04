Always say yes.

The first rule of impov is to always agree with whatever the other actors throw out. If you must alter it, you use the phrase, "Yes, and..." then add on to the scenario. In phone sex, if the fantasy starts to go off the rails, go with it! She says she's strapping on a dildo and doing unconscionable things to you with it? Your response should be: "Yes! And then I..." Nothing kills phone sex like saying, "Wait, what? No...I don't think so. I would never do that." Just because you do it on the phone doesn't mean she wants to do it IRL.