The Rusty American’s Guide to Getting Back to Shamelessly Dating Like a Pathetic F*ckboi

Pretend she’s invisible.

Date enough and you’re bound to run into someone you know when you’re out on the town. Go ahead and have that catch-up small talk with your former college roommate, but don’t feel any pressure to introduce your flavor of the week to him. There’s nothing worse than introducing a woman to someone in your social circle and having to answer questions about her months later. Keep her name to yourself and there will never be a “What happened to…?” query later. Also, she'll understand that she hasn't reached introduction status yet.