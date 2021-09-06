James Corden’s Pelvic Rat Thrust Angers Internet, Not the ‘Cinderella’ Ending He Was Hoping For

For being one of the most successful entertainers on the planet, James Corden is dangerously close to alienating an entire country. And it wouldn’t be the first time.

Thanks to a flashmob dance performance gone wrong to promote the latest rehash of Cinderella (thanks Amazon Prime) the internet is remembering that they don’t really love James Corden.

The Late Late Show rose to prominence in his home country of England as the creator of the hit show Gavin and Stacey. But his homeland cache quickly ran out when he began popping up on every commercial and award show known to man. The oversaturation, paired with his off-screen personality led the United Kingdom to shoo Corden across the Atlantic like some giant fly.

America welcomed Corden with open arms. His humor and zestfulness won audiences over across the land. Carpool Karaoke put him on the map, becoming a viral sensation and ushering late-night television into the age of YouTube. But after years of roaring success, Corden has begun to wear out his welcome.

And now, his latest Crosswalk the Musical might have just sent humans of earth over the edge.

LMFAO CAMILLA IS SO PRETTY pic.twitter.com/lYrSvI26sk — Anthony (@_BlueAnt) August 28, 2021

After this video went viral, the internet unloaded, letting out some thoughts they’ve apparently been holding onto for way too long.

Catharsis is a beautiful thing. Unless you’re James Corden:

James Corden is our revenge for 1776 https://t.co/PGUhpu68M2 — Jake 🦆🌳 (@J_Scott_95) August 29, 2021

James Corden has done to the entertainment industry what God has done to my body — Donavan (Cripp Daddy♿) (@RealYungCripp) August 29, 2021

James Corden & Camila Cabello deciding to star in a musical in the middle of a pandemic pic.twitter.com/i5DrpcHPMC — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) August 29, 2021

James Corden would rather stop LA traffic in a mouse costume than go to therapy — Nori Reed (@realnorireed) August 28, 2021

i am generally trying to be more positive in my life and ignore things that annoy me but i just can’t scroll past this without saying that if this happened to me i would absolutely be committing a litany of crimes that would land me in federal prison https://t.co/oVZgHedz6V — viking (@notviking) August 28, 2021

You know how in LA you’re not supposed to bother celebrities while they’re going about their day? The opposite should also apply — Broke Scold (@Partylemmons) August 28, 2021

It’s so rare for everyone on the internet to hate one thing and for that thing to be the worst thing ever made https://t.co/s94Lx2fryO — Big Joel (@biggestjoel) August 29, 2021

Who knew a pelvic rat thrust could make the entire human race want to curl up in a ball and die?

While we remain conflicted (we’re a sucker for production value) maybe a bubbly bippity-bop isn’t the shot of medicine we want right now. As for Twitter trolls, if Corden doesn’t reel it in a little, the only time he’ll be allowed to sing and dance is in the car on his way to leaving the rest of us alone.

Think you can handle more? Watch the full-frontal performance out now (if you dare).

