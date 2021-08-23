Jason Momoa Bench Presses Emilia Clarke During ‘Game of Thrones’ Reunion (#RelationshipGoals)

For two straight years, the world has been waiting with bated breath for a Game of Thrones reboot. After a disappointing series finale that left many fans spurned, the GoT army was hoping for some closure of a different sort. As tales of a mythical ninth season remain little more than whispers on the internet, at least we finally got a small taste of Westeros glory when Jason Momoa bench pressed Emilia Clarke in a recent Instagram post.

Thanks to GoT showrunner David Benioff turning 50, the old gang reunited in London for the festivities. And of course, the man who played Khal Drogo had to prove he still has what it takes to sweep Daenerys Targaryen off her feet.

In twin Instagram posts, both stars shared the magic moment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emilia_clarke

From the looks of it, the chemistry is still simmering for the former on-screen couple. Of course, it’s always been that way, as Clarke recalls her first impression of Momoa also involved a bench-pressing of sorts.

“I walked in and from the other side of this enormous lobby I hear ‘WIFEY!'” Clarke said. “And this huge Hawaiian man comes bounding over to me, picks me up, and genuinely gets me in a rugby tackle to the floor. It was only when he picked me back up and kind of dusted me off that I was like, ‘Who are you?'”

As we chew this fresh morsel of Game of Thrones lore, we can already feel our bellies rumbling for more. Luckily, the first spinoff series House of the Dragon is officially in the works. So while the original show may never get the rewrite fans have been dreaming of, there will be plenty more Westeros storylines to bitch about soon enough.

Cover Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

