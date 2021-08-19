Watch Channing Tatum Get Sandra Bullock All Wet on ‘The Lost City of D’ Set (Could This Sound Any More Like Porn?)
Channing Tatum has a naughty side. We’ve seen it in Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. We’ve seen it in his Instagram selfies. And now we’re seeing it in a new video posted by the actor from the set of The Lost City of D.
In the vid, the former exotic dancer is seen picking up his co-star, Sandra Bullock, who is fully clothed. Despite her protests, he then heads for a pool, where they fall in backwards together. After treading water for a few moments, Tatum opens his arms and pulls Bullock in for a few friendly kisses on the cheek.
View this post on Instagram
“Well that’s a wrap on #LostCityOfD. I love this movie so much I don’t have words. I also don’t have words for how special Sandy Bullock is. We definitely were made in the same lab and share a brain at times. I love you girl. And as you can see I’ll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever. Ahahah,” he captioned the post.
The rom-com revolves around Bullock’s character, a novelist, and Tatum’s character, a book cover model, as they navigate a book tour and attempted kidnapping. Daniel Radcliffe, Oscar Nunez and Patti Harrison also star and Brad Pitt makes a cameo.
We don’t know if the film will be any good, but these co-stars have sure made a splash on social media.
Cover Photo: @channingtatum (Instagram)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Models New Target Bikinis on Instagram, That’s What We Call a Bullseye
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Blake Lively Bares Boobs With Chuck Taylors at ‘Free Guy’ Premiere (One Guess Which We’re More Excited About)
Read more here.
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Mandatory Music: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate “WAP-iversary” with Unseen Footage, Tease Another Collab to Crush Our Reality
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
4/10
Meanwhile at Lollapalooza: Sign Language Interpreter Nails Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ And Somehow Makes Song More Provocative (Video)
Read more here.
Photo: Scott Legato (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Who Wore It Better: Jennifer Aniston v. Harry Styles
Read more here.
Photo: Emma Summerton for InStyle and JMEnternational / Contributor (Getty Images)
6/10
The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Rumors That Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are More Than Just 'Friends'
Read more here.
Photo: NBC
-
7/10
New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Sneak Peek Trailer Gives Both Good News and Bad News
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
8/10
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Prove They Bathe Their Kids in Hilarious Instagram Video (But Can They Pass the Sniff Test?)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
9/10
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says ‘Screw Your Freedom’ to Anti-Masking ‘Schmucks’ in Brutally Honest YouTube Rant
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Meanwhile in Music: Sugar Ray Singer Mark McGrath Crows Himself ‘Last Douchebag,’ But Let’s Not Forget the Biggest, Too
Read more here.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)