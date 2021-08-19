Watch Channing Tatum Get Sandra Bullock All Wet on ‘The Lost City of D’ Set (Could This Sound Any More Like Porn?)

Channing Tatum has a naughty side. We’ve seen it in Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. We’ve seen it in his Instagram selfies. And now we’re seeing it in a new video posted by the actor from the set of The Lost City of D.

In the vid, the former exotic dancer is seen picking up his co-star, Sandra Bullock, who is fully clothed. Despite her protests, he then heads for a pool, where they fall in backwards together. After treading water for a few moments, Tatum opens his arms and pulls Bullock in for a few friendly kisses on the cheek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum)

“Well that’s a wrap on #LostCityOfD. I love this movie so much I don’t have words. I also don’t have words for how special Sandy Bullock is. We definitely were made in the same lab and share a brain at times. I love you girl. And as you can see I’ll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever. Ahahah,” he captioned the post.

The rom-com revolves around Bullock’s character, a novelist, and Tatum’s character, a book cover model, as they navigate a book tour and attempted kidnapping. Daniel Radcliffe, Oscar Nunez and Patti Harrison also star and Brad Pitt makes a cameo.

We don’t know if the film will be any good, but these co-stars have sure made a splash on social media.

Cover Photo: @channingtatum (Instagram)

MORE NEWS: