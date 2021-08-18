Kylie Jenner Announces Swimwear Line With Skimpy Suit Selfie on Instagram
Given how much time the Kardashian-Jenner sisters seem to spend in swimwear, it was only natural that one of the entrepreneurial reality TV stars would branch off and design a line of suits. One of the first of the family to venture into that arena is Kylie Jenner, who recently confirmed in an Instagram Story that a new brand dubbed Kylie Swim is in the works.
The 24-year-old cosmetics mogul posted a mirror selfie featuring a skimpy, criss-cross, yellow-and-orange one-piece. The caption read: “working on @kylie swim and i can’t wait to share.”
We don’t know how long we’ll have to wait for these suits to show up on beach bods IRL, though. Jenner, ever the tease, was only willing to show a little bit of the line with a series of Polaroids of models donning the skin-baring suits in sunset shades.
Rumor has it the line will also include sunglasses, backpacks, towels, cover-ups and footwear. Phew! Kylie is one busy girl.
We look forward to more of these sultry swimwear pics. If this is a preview of what’s to come, we can’t wait to see how sexy the rest of the line looks. (But really, with a body like hers, why bother hiring models?)
Photos: @kyliejenner (Instagram)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Models New Target Bikinis on Instagram, That’s What We Call a Bullseye
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Blake Lively Bares Boobs With Chuck Taylors at ‘Free Guy’ Premiere (One Guess Which We’re More Excited About)
Read more here.
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Mandatory Music: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate “WAP-iversary” with Unseen Footage, Tease Another Collab to Crush Our Reality
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
4/10
Meanwhile at Lollapalooza: Sign Language Interpreter Nails Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ And Somehow Makes Song More Provocative (Video)
Read more here.
Photo: Scott Legato (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Who Wore It Better: Jennifer Aniston v. Harry Styles
Read more here.
Photo: Emma Summerton for InStyle and JMEnternational / Contributor (Getty Images)
6/10
The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Rumors That Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are More Than Just 'Friends'
Read more here.
Photo: NBC
-
7/10
New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Sneak Peek Trailer Gives Both Good News and Bad News
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
8/10
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Prove They Bathe Their Kids in Hilarious Instagram Video (But Can They Pass the Sniff Test?)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
9/10
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says ‘Screw Your Freedom’ to Anti-Masking ‘Schmucks’ in Brutally Honest YouTube Rant
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Meanwhile in Music: Sugar Ray Singer Mark McGrath Crows Himself ‘Last Douchebag,’ But Let’s Not Forget the Biggest, Too
Read more here.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)