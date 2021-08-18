Kylie Jenner Announces Swimwear Line With Skimpy Suit Selfie on Instagram

Given how much time the Kardashian-Jenner sisters seem to spend in swimwear, it was only natural that one of the entrepreneurial reality TV stars would branch off and design a line of suits. One of the first of the family to venture into that arena is Kylie Jenner, who recently confirmed in an Instagram Story that a new brand dubbed Kylie Swim is in the works.

The 24-year-old cosmetics mogul posted a mirror selfie featuring a skimpy, criss-cross, yellow-and-orange one-piece. The caption read: “working on @kylie swim and i can’t wait to share.”

We don’t know how long we’ll have to wait for these suits to show up on beach bods IRL, though. Jenner, ever the tease, was only willing to show a little bit of the line with a series of Polaroids of models donning the skin-baring suits in sunset shades.

Rumor has it the line will also include sunglasses, backpacks, towels, cover-ups and footwear. Phew! Kylie is one busy girl.

We look forward to more of these sultry swimwear pics. If this is a preview of what’s to come, we can’t wait to see how sexy the rest of the line looks. (But really, with a body like hers, why bother hiring models?)

Photos: @kyliejenner (Instagram)

