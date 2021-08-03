Meanwhile in British Royalty: Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married in Stunning Dress, And We Can’t Stop Purring

Every bride knows how hard it is to choose the perfect wedding dress, which might explain why Lady Kitty Spencer chose no less than five. But each one looked more stunning than the last in this British royal’s marriage to South African fashion mogul Michael Lewis.

Unlike our friend Glen’s wedding in the basement of the local Hyatt, Kitty’s nuptials were held at the Villa Aldobrandini near Rome and played more like a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show than a stuffy English ceremony. In fact, the event is being dubbed the “fashion Olympics” in no small part because of Kitty’s exquisite attire.

Have a gander:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana)

The other two dresses were apparently too sexy for public consumption, which makes it all the more a shame we didn’t snag an invite. Maybe next time.

Kitty, the daughter of Princess Diana’s brother, opted not to wear the family tiara, famously worn by the late Princess during her marriage to Prince Charles (bad luck?). And Prince William and Harry were notably absent from the festivities (which made the open bar feel entirely empty). But that didn’t stop the model from dancing the night away with her new hubby who had to sit out a few numbers in order to swap orthopedics.

If you’ve never seen Kitty in action, be sure to watch the stunning video below while you curse your unlucky stars for being born into the commonwealth where the best finger foods you’ll find during wedding season are miniature pigs in a blanket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana)

Cover Photo: GARETH FULLER (Getty Images)

