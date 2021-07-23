Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Walk ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ Red Carpet, And Each One Is a Total Knockout

We’ve always been a big fan of Sylvester Stallone for his Rocky and Rambo roles, but now we have another reason – make that three – for admiring the actor. That’s because his daughters Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19, recently walked – no, rocked – the runway of the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere, a film in which Sistine has a part. The middle sister is a former model, just like her mom, Jennifer Flavin.

Sly obviously knows these girls are hotties and has a sense of humor about how they’re stealing his thunder. He even poked fun at how the press gawked at them in this cheeky Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

“I wonder where my daughters have been lately? I can’t seem to locate them,” he captioned the post in which he was seen reading a tabloid that featured a pic of the lovely ladies along with the headline, “Rocky who? Meet Sly’s 3 knockout daughters.”

And he’s proud to be their papa, as evidenced by this Instagram pic which he captioned, “I am a very very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy. Now I wish they would stop growing so tall! Lol.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

We just have one question for ol’ Stallone: are any of your gorgeous daughters single?

Cover Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: