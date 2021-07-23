Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Walk ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ Red Carpet, And Each One Is a Total Knockout
We’ve always been a big fan of Sylvester Stallone for his Rocky and Rambo roles, but now we have another reason – make that three – for admiring the actor. That’s because his daughters Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19, recently walked – no, rocked – the runway of the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere, a film in which Sistine has a part. The middle sister is a former model, just like her mom, Jennifer Flavin.
Sly obviously knows these girls are hotties and has a sense of humor about how they’re stealing his thunder. He even poked fun at how the press gawked at them in this cheeky Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
“I wonder where my daughters have been lately? I can’t seem to locate them,” he captioned the post in which he was seen reading a tabloid that featured a pic of the lovely ladies along with the headline, “Rocky who? Meet Sly’s 3 knockout daughters.”
And he’s proud to be their papa, as evidenced by this Instagram pic which he captioned, “I am a very very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy. Now I wish they would stop growing so tall! Lol.”
View this post on Instagram
We just have one question for ol’ Stallone: are any of your gorgeous daughters single?
Cover Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Tells Haters to ‘Kiss My Ass’ After Posting Topless Instagram Photo, But Can Us Non-Haters Please Do It Too?
Read more here.
Photo: C Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)
2/10
Selena Gomez Launches Swimsuit Line, Models Teenie Bikini (As If This Summer Weren’t Balls Hot Enough Already)
Read more here.
Photo: La’Mariette
-
3/10
Lady Gaga Poses Topless and Naked-Faced in Summer Selfie, Blatantly Contributing to Global Warming of Our Crotches
Read more here.
Photo: @ladygaga (Instagram)
4/10
Parental Advisory: Halsey Breaks Internet With Boob-Baring Album Cover (And 8 Other Records That Were Less About the Music, More About the Boobs)
Read more here.
Photo: Twitter
-
5/10
Demi Moore Models Swimwear in Sexy Family Photo, And We Never Thought We’d Say That One
Read more here.
Photo: Cass Bird for @AndieSwim (Instagram)
6/10
Tiffany Haddish Tells Nicolas Cage Her First Orgasm Was Watching ‘Face/Off,’ Sparks Interesting Sequel Idea ‘Face/On Tiffany Haddish’
Read more here.
Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021 / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Pete Davidson Sets Goal of Removing 100-Plus Tattoos By Age 30 (Wait, Are We Not 50, Asked Bags Under His Eyes)
Read more here.
Photo: Universal Pictures
8/10
Meanwhile in Hollywood: Adam Driver Simulating Oral Sex While Singing Makes Him Both a Teacher and a Role Model
Read more here.
Photo: Toni Anne Barson / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Mandatory Music: Juvenile Remixes ‘Back That Azz Up’ Into Pro-Vax Anthem We Can’t Wait to Twerk to While Spitting in a Stranger’s Mouth
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Drake Rents Dodger Stadium For Date With Model Johanna Leia, Anything to Get to Second Base
Read more here.
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)