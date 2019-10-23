‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Is Essentially About Sylvester Stallone Starting Menopause

'Rambo: Last Blood'

Much like Stallone as a diminishing creative force in Hollywood, Rambo: Last Blood features the titular character now in the menopause phase of his life. Although he can’t quite perform like he used to, Rambo still manages to kill a bunch of people. Having been an advocate for war porn most of his adult life, this version of our protagonist is a former shell of himself. The writing is just as limp and flabby as Rambo’s wrinkled, aging body. His best days are behind him physically, and it features his last grasp at reliving the old glory days.

Because of the increased libido created by the menopause stage of Stallone’s career, Rambo’s body experiences hormonal imbalance throughout his body. This ultimately releases itself in a violent killing spree that best resembles a screwed up role-playing recreation of Home Alone. Indeed, he may still be able to cut a dude’s heart out, but the more critical villain for most of the movie are Rambo’s hot flashes. Just like the beginning of menopause, Rambo may not have drawn first blood, but he certainly does draw the last.