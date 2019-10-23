Culture / Entertainment
Rambo Last Blood

‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Is Essentially About Sylvester Stallone Starting Menopause

by Taylor Salan

Although the Rambo franchise is known for its masculine appeal, it is also oddly representative of female biology. Aside from the literal and figurative correlations from the titles themselves, the franchise draws a potent allegory to the menstrual cycle. What if the Rambo franchise, along with Stallone’s career as a whole, is a metaphor for the female aging process? From First Blood to Last Blood, the film franchise has gone through many changes throughout its lifespan. Here’s why we think Stallone has finally hit menopause.

Cover Photo: Lionsgate Pictures

Eww: Sylvester Stallone Tweets About His Hot Bombshell Daughters And Weirds Twitter Out

Muscle men: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone Just Became One In This Hilarious Mashup

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.