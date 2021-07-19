Megan Fox Talks Dirty on Ayahuasca and Puking in Front of Strangers, That’s Like Exactly How We Dreamt of Meeting Her

Just when you thought Megan Fox couldn’t get any wilder, she does. Her latest jaw-dropping revelation? She did ayahuasca while on a recent trip to Costa Rica with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

“We went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in a proper setting, with indigenous people, and we were in the middle of the jungle,” Fox told guest host Arsenio Hall last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The hallucinogenic tea can be used medicinally but is perhaps best known for its hallucinogenic properties. To partake, the couple traveled to a secluded area where they were not allowed to eat after 1 p.m. or shower due to a drought. If they wanted water, they had to walk a “very far distance.” Whereas what she expected was something like five-star glamping, there was in fact “nothing glamorous about it,” she said. “It’s all a part of sort of making you vulnerable so that you surrender to the experience.”

Fox went on to explain how she and her lover boy got royally high: “You all line up at the edge of the rainforest, over this weird fence, and you go three by three and you drink lemongrass tea until you, by not your own volition, just vomit everything out of your body. And you have to vomit a certain amount before they let you get back with everyone else, so you’re like cheering on everyone as they throw up.”

She said it was a humbling and bonding experience – one she decided to repeat, not twice but three nights in a row! “The second night I went to hell for eternity,” she said. “It surpasses anything you could do with talk therapy or hypnotherapy or any of those things. It just goes straight into your soul, and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in. So it’s your own version of hell, and I was definitely there.”

Somehow, even though we’ve never done ayahuasca, we know the feeling. We feel it every time we see Fox in the news with that pale scarecrow otherwise known as Colson Baker. Throw in some PDA and we are totally primed to vomit repeatedly, too. No drugs or jungle excursion necessary.

Cover Photo: Scott Dudelson / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: