Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Shack Up in Massive $30K Airbnb, God Knows What the Owner Will Do With Those Sheets

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just can’t stop making headlines (or keep their hands off one another). It seems every time you click on a news site, there they (and their tongues and other body parts) are, shoving their PDA and lusty newfound love down your throat.

We regret that this story will be no different – although it does have a unique angle: real estate. See, the actress and the rocker have shacked up together in a rented Airbnb – for the low, low price of $30K a month. (And you thought YOUR rent was high!)

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly shack up in $30K per month Airbnb https://t.co/IpQugA1qNp pic.twitter.com/x4jDhsyjgP — New York Post (@nypost) June 12, 2021

The newly constructed abode is located in the tony Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles and clocks in at a sprawling 5,300 square feet. It boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Amenities include a chef’s kitchen, pool, spa, basketball court, deck, terrace.

Why they need all that boggles the mind. It seems to us like they probably never leave the bed. Speaking of which, what do you suppose the owner of that Airbnb is going to do with the bedsheets when the couple finally leaves? Burn them? Sell them on eBay to the highest bidder? Make an OnlyFans account featuring them? The options are endless, and as perverted as your dirty little mind wants to make them out to be.

One thing we know for sure: we wouldn’t want to be the post-Megan-and-Machine-Gun-Kelly renters. Talk about sloppy seconds.

Cover Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: