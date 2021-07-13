15 Mandatory Funny Tweets About Jared Leto’s UFC Fight Night Ascot

UFC just got a new role model. With a broken leg at the end of Round 1 handing Connor McGregor his third (and most anti-climactic) loss to Dustin Poirier, UFC 264 would have gone down as a bum night if not for Jared Leto’s thrilling ascot.

While the fight night certainly had no lack of stars, including Sia and Justin Beiber, none shined more brightly than Leto, strolling into the arena like a mannequin who’d suddenly come to life and wasn’t sure where he was going or how to move his feet. Luckily, Leto was flanked by handlers to lead him through the darkness of his own oversized stunner shades.

His plunging neckline revealed a moon-kissed torso, giving plenty of space to showcase his delft blue neck scarf, which looked as though he’d absent-mindedly plucked it from a small child wandering just outside the building. It was the perfect pop of color to kickoff a vampire summer.

The whole vibe was so atypical of octagon style, Leto may have just rebranded the entire sport with one simple entrance – and we’re here for it. Check out the funniest tweets below:

Jared Leto looks like he's about to sell a shitload of product at my mom's tupperware party in 1989 pic.twitter.com/NWCyUMcyo1 — Chad Opitz (@chadopitz) July 11, 2021

How you feel on the inside when you get sprayed with perfume walking through Macy’s #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/8XmozvAZ0y — Here4theluls (@bichazwhiteboy) July 11, 2021

I just saw pics of Jared Leto from the UFC fight and he’s my mother circa ‘78 pic.twitter.com/KOnWN2KJ7v — Tara Lazar (@taralazar) July 12, 2021

Yo, fucking Jared Leto rolled up to the ufc fight looking like the head of a 1980’s lesbian vampire coven and I’m living for it! pic.twitter.com/qWUvudhPpl — 🦋Anna Lawson🦋 (@ICU_Insomnia) July 11, 2021

jared leto pulled up to the ufc arena like he was a host for the hunger games 😭 he do be stylish tho so 🤞🏼 — emmy (@emtrbll) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto at this ufc fight looking like the toxic ex I wish I had. — Hoochie Father (@AoBest) July 11, 2021

if jared leto was a dog he’d be a miniature poodle pic.twitter.com/NyFXwAYjLm — massive anonymous irony account (@Eve6) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto looks like Fred from Scooby Doo after he found out what microbrews are. pic.twitter.com/cDhiw2LZWM — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto getting flack for his UFC attire. In fairness, he looks much better than the last time he went to a Fight Club pic.twitter.com/7kvLbQNhN7 — . (@ConfusedOpossum) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto: I’m going to this UFC fight in an outfit that will make everyone forget about 2020 … pic.twitter.com/SoSxWR2UC9 — teatime75 (@teatime75) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto really nailed that Austin Powers cosplay tonight. #UFC — Jazzy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JazzyEXP) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto rolling up to SPEAK TO THE DAMN MANAGER #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/z9qqbi3TpQ — Blair Herter (@blairherter) July 11, 2021

You may be confident, but you'll never have Jared Leto Attending UFC While Dressed as Cruella de Vil's thrice-divorced older sister confidence pic.twitter.com/YxAuyXgpgq — Eric Alt 🐋 (@Eric_Alt) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto just emptied the bowl at this Key Party #ufc pic.twitter.com/O671ZdrhQQ — Tara Dublin, Untapped Writing Goldmine #SignTara (@taradublinrocks) July 12, 2021

Cover Photo: Jeff Bottari (Getty Images)

1/10 Britney Spears Tells Haters to ‘Kiss My Ass’ After Posting Topless Instagram Photo, But Can Us Non-Haters Please Do It Too? Read more here. Photo: C Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)

2/10 Selena Gomez Launches Swimsuit Line, Models Teenie Bikini (As If This Summer Weren’t Balls Hot Enough Already) Read more here. Photo: La’Mariette



3/10 Lady Gaga Poses Topless and Naked-Faced in Summer Selfie, Blatantly Contributing to Global Warming of Our Crotches Read more here. Photo: @ladygaga (Instagram)

4/10 Parental Advisory: Halsey Breaks Internet With Boob-Baring Album Cover (And 8 Other Records That Were Less About the Music, More About the Boobs) Read more here. Photo: Twitter



5/10 Demi Moore Models Swimwear in Sexy Family Photo, And We Never Thought We’d Say That One Read more here. Photo: Cass Bird for @AndieSwim (Instagram)

6/10 Tiffany Haddish Tells Nicolas Cage Her First Orgasm Was Watching ‘Face/Off,’ Sparks Interesting Sequel Idea ‘Face/On Tiffany Haddish’ Read more here. Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021 / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/10 Pete Davidson Sets Goal of Removing 100-Plus Tattoos By Age 30 (Wait, Are We Not 50, Asked Bags Under His Eyes) Read more here. Photo: Universal Pictures

8/10 Meanwhile in Hollywood: Adam Driver Simulating Oral Sex While Singing Makes Him Both a Teacher and a Role Model Read more here. Photo: Toni Anne Barson / Contributor (Getty Images)



9/10 Mandatory Music: Juvenile Remixes ‘Back That Azz Up’ Into Pro-Vax Anthem We Can’t Wait to Twerk to While Spitting in a Stranger’s Mouth Read more here. Photo: YouTube

10/10 Drake Rents Dodger Stadium For Date With Model Johanna Leia, Anything to Get to Second Base Read more here. Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.