Meanwhile in Olympics: US Swimmer’s Awkward Pre-Meet Dance Goes Viral (And Will Make You Feel So Much Better About Own Awful Moves)

There are two kinds of people in the world: those that can dance in public and those that definitely should not. This story involves someone of the latter persuasion. Her name is Sierra Schmidt and she’s a freestyle swimmer with dreams of competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Part of her warm-up routine involves getting down – in the most embarrassing way possible.

Schmidt recently made waves at the women’s 1,500-meter race at the U.S. Olympic swim trials in Omaha, Nebraska, when she busted a move before diving in. Video of the dorky dance went viral.

“The always dancing Sierra Schmidt and the 1500M – it’s a vibe,” the official Tokyo Olympics Twitter account captioned the wacky jig set to “Cheer Up” from Twice, a K-pop group.

Viewers couldn’t help but feel the joy.

I just fell in love with this Goddess. I really love seeing these Youngins putting their mental health first. You know that playlist heightens her superpowers You’ll never convince me male athletes are worth more than Women athletes…never. — Grandma Gretchen (@wechoosewisdom) June 17, 2021

This is why I want to start watching USA swimming for the first time ever — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 17, 2021

Sierra Schmidt is my spirit animal, you’re welcome Olympics. — Dad Nabbit (@DadofNabbit) June 17, 2021

Schmidt has said she does the pre-race dances to calm her nerves but “also to show that there are many paths to success.” We appreciate your enthusiasm, Sierra, (and thank you for making our dance moves look less lame) but maybe stick to swimming and leave the dancing to the pros.

Cover Photo: Lachlan Cunningham / Stringer (Getty Images)

