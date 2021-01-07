New Dancing Robots Have Funky Moves, Future Wedding Dance Floors Just Got More Interesting

There are a lot of people in the world who have zero rhythm. To watch them attempt to dance is as embarrassing for the witnesses as it is for the poor schmucks themselves. But that doesn’t mean we’re all doomed to cringe-worthy performances on dance floors forevermore. That’s because the big brains at Boston Dynamics have created robots that can dance. And, damn, do they have the moves.

A video of a trio of automatons – human-esque Atlas, robo dog Spot, and box-mover Handle — grooving to the 1962 hit “Do You Love Me” by the Contours has gone viral with over 21 million views. While the droids are a little stiff (hey, they’re machines), they manage to pull off the twist, the running man, and other fancy footwork. They’re so good, the choreographed routine almost looks fake, like an animated scene out of a Pixar movie.

Dancing robots is an invention whose time is long overdue. Imagine being able to send a bot in your stead to the next wedding reception you get invited to! Your droid could tear up the dance floor and impress all the ladies while you sit back and drink your weight in alcohol from the open bar!

While the Spot model is available for purchase (if you have $74,500 burning a hole in your pocket), you can’t bring home Atlas or Handle – yet. But as soon as they hit the market, we bet there will be lines of bros with two left feet waiting in line to get their very own dancing stand-in.

