Ewan McGregor Upstaged by Daughter on Red Carpet With Vicious Dog Bites on Face, That’s One Badass Girl

You probably didn’t know – and didn’t care – that actor Ewan McGregor has an adult daughter. But the whole world knows now – and definitely thinks highly of her – because of a recent red carpet appearance that got everybody in Tinseltown talking.

Her name is Clara McGregor and she’s 25 years old. She recently made a splash in the celebrity gossip sphere because she showed up at the premiere of the movie The Birthday Cake at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas…with dog bites on her face.

Less than an hour before the big event, Clara was bitten on the mug by a dog and had to go to the emergency room. Cuts were treated on her nose and cheek before she donned a Fendi suit and posed before paparazzi.

Of course, like any good millennial, she posted a pic of the ordeal to Instagram.

“When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet,” she captioned the pic, which also plugged the film, out in theaters and VOD June 18. The plot is about a man who has to deliver a cake to his uncle to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his father’s death but gets mired in family mob dealings instead. It stars Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer, Shiloh Fernandez and Lorraine Bracco. Clara acted as co-producer.

We don’t know how Clara got bitten, or what dog did the dirty deed, but commenters – celebrity and civilian alike – praised Clara for being a badass and insisted that she looked “hot,” “still a stunner,” and had the “Best Red Carpet look ever.”

We hope fresh facial scars don’t become the next Hollywood trend, but we will admit Clara was brave AF to put her wounded face in front of all those cameras. Next time, maybe they should cast her as the star in a crime mob drama.

