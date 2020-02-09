From Billy to Zazie: The Mandatory Award-Winning Celebrity Style of the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet
The Academy Awards make for the perfect red-carpet excuse for eating and drinking too much on a Sunday, but we sure weren’t prepared for such a diverse and eclectic turnout for Oscars night. While some people care about who wins what, that’s not why any of us are really watching. We only care who wore and looked a goof, or how badly Al Pacino’s hair could look in public, the classic what-not-to-do 2020 of Academy Awards. But most importantly, who looked the best. Because everyone can agree that if you’re not the best-looking at the Oscars, these cancel-culture critics will tell you how fabulous that garbage bag on your head looks anyway. Without further adieu, here are our winners for the Academy Awards of Style for the 2020 Oscars.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Staff (Getty Images)
10 People Brutally Ignored by the 2020 Oscar Nominations
1/11
Regina King
Regina King dazzles in this asymmetrical Atelier Versace gown and Harry Winston jewels at the 2020 Academy Awards. Reminding us why she's one of our favorite leading ladies in Hollywood.
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
2/11
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves took a little time out of his Matrix shooting schedule to look hotter than almost every other man on the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet.
Photo: Steve Granitz (Getty Images)
3/11
Lily Aldridge
Model Lily Aldridge slips on a stunning silhouette in vintage Ralph Lauren featuring a red rose at her hip. Although we're accustomed to seeing her in less than nothing on the Victoria's Secret runway, it's obviously optimal to catch her in clothes as well.
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)
4/11
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus proves that sometimes the slinkiest, sexiest dress is often the best for every occasion. Especially when that occasion is the 2020 Academy Awards.
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)
5/11
Beanie Feldstein
The hilarious Beanie Feldstein adds a little va-va-voom to the red carpet in her white gown with halter neckline.
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)
6/11
Brad Pitt
Insert long sigh over everything Brad Pitt before, during and after the 2020 Academy Awards.
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
7/11
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe stuns in her custom Ralph Lauren hooded gown. It's covered in 168,000 crystals and is better than anything you will ever wear.
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)
8/11
Kaitlyn Dever
"Unbelievable" star Kaitlyn Dever made a splash in Hollywood by showing her cops in the Netflix show. However, it's this firey red dress that will sear her name into the brains of Americans.
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)
9/11
Molly Sims
Who knows what Molly Sims has been up to since the end of her modeling career and more importantly who cares. Especially when she appears out of nowhere stunning in this nude number.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)
10/11
Geena Davis
Geena Davis is a queen of award show looks and continues the trend by wearing a gown with lace pockets. Look at those hands not being cold, but being cold in the name of fashion.
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)
11/11
Scarlett Johansson
Our favorite part of Scarlett Johansson's ensemble is that Colin Jost not ruining it with his plain white lameness.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)
Why ‘Parasite’ Should Win Best Picture (And 10 Fair Reasons Why It Probably Won’t)