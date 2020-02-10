Award-Worthy Style: The Edgiest Outfits From the 2020 Oscars

There’s a fine line when it comes to looking good, looking edgy, and looking like a mess, especially when it comes to celebrities and what they wore to the 2020 Academy Awards. Since we’re all mature adults who can clearly tell when someone fired their stylist, let it be said that these are not our favorite looks (even though a couple may actually be amazing). Really, this list is about the stars that took real risks…some of which made them look like a drunk toddler dressed them. Keep reading to see the edgiest outfits from the 2020 Oscars.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)

1/11 Zazie Beetz Actress Zazie Beetz donned this edgy sequence two-piece that says, "Of course the Joker is obsessed with me." The dress is from designer Thom Browne. The attitude is all method acting, baby. Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

2/11 Billy Porter Here comes the sun, you know, if the sun was as fashionably gender-fluid as Billy Porter. Porter managed to top himself once again by wearing a custom-made "Cupola gown," by Giles Deacon Couture. We hope he didn't fly too close to the sun at the post-awards show parties. Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

3/11 Spike Lee Director Spike Lee is as well known for his body of work as for his big statements, which is why his decision to wear a custom tuxedo inspired by his love for the late Kobe Bryant is anything but surprising. Photo: Steve Granitz (Getty Images)

4/11 Caitríona Balfe Irish actress Caitríona Balfe certainly took a calculated risk by wearing the perfect cover-up for the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet. We just hope it came off before the night was over. Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)



5/11 Billie Eilish Pop phenomenon Billie Eilish came to the Oscars covered in Chanel. Some may say this look is a little dated for how young she is, but honestly, her desire to stay true to her aesthetic and not conform to Hollywood's standards for women her age is refreshing. Photo by Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

6/11 Janelle Monáe Of course Janelle Monáe is wearing a custom Ralph Lauren gown made with over 168,000 crystals, proving that she's the real winner of the 2020 Academy Awards. Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

7/11 Maya Rudolph Funny woman Maya Rudolph came dressed as the award itself. And that is the only way to truly shine at a stuffy awards show. Photo: Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)

8/11 Rooney Mara Rooney Mara may not be nominated for an award tonight, but that's not stopping her from trying to steal the show. This lace cut-out dress is wildly futuristic and there's no way we'll stop thinking about it anytime soon. Photo: Steve Granitz (Getty Images)



9/11 Saoirse Ronan Saoirse Ronan was nominated for Best Actress. She should surely ask herself what the hell is the point of that oddly placed ruffle? Photo: Steve Granitz (Getty Images)

10/11 Sandra Oh We're not exactly sure what Sandra Oh's wearing to the 2020 Academy Awards, but we appreciate that she went all in, as if to say, "Eff it. Add more of everything. I need to stand out." Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

11/11 Joaquin Pheonix Joaquin Phoenix does his best Jack Nicholson by pairing a tuxedo with sunglasses on a rainy L.A. day. Photo: Steve Granitz (Getty Images)

