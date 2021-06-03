Culture / Music

Mandatory Music: The Linda Lindas ‘Racist Sexist Boy’ Is a Punk Reboot to the Balls of Patriarchy (Watch!)

by Mandatory Editors

Punk rock has been resurrected and it’s coming for your patriarchy. At least that’s the word on the street after all-girls punk band The Linda Lindas blew the top off a Los Angeles public library with their newest power-chord-studded triumph ‘Racist Sexist Boy’.

You’ve probably never heard of them, but that’s only because The Linda Lindas are not really on social media, have tons of homework to finish, and are usually in bed by 10p. Despite their age (which ranges from 10-16 years old), they’ve already cameoed in a Netflix movie, opened for Bikini Kill, and signed to legendary punk label Epitaph Records.

Now they have a bona fide viral video to their names. ‘Racist Sexist Boy’ is exactly what it sounds like, a rip-roaring middle finger to the ideology fueling toxic patriarchy everywhere.

According to Mila, the 10-year-old drummer, the idea for the song happened when “A boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people. After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me.”

Hurt and baffled by the experience, Mila decided to channel what she was feeling into the anthem of the year. And everyone from Questlove to Sonic Youth is sharing the buzz.

But the song isn’t just a teardown of close-minded boys, it’s about rebuilding something better. According to the band who is comprised of Asian and Latinx members, “It’s about how we can help prevent racist, sexist kids from becoming racist, sexist adults.”

Sounds good to us. Just one question: When did punk rock get so smart? Check out the full performance below then let’s go dismantle the antiquated wall of patriarchy one prick at a time.

Cover Photo: LA Family Housing Home Together 2021 (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.