Kevin Spacey Cast in Film About Famous Artist Wrongfully Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Clearly the Role of His Lifetime

Kevin Spacey is coming back to the big screen…in a totally inappropriate role given the disgraced actor’s recent history. Following over a dozen allegations of sexual misconduct (one involving a then-14-year-old), Spacey went on a professional hiatus (whether it was voluntary or forced upon him is anyone’s guess).

But now, news is circulating that he’s been cast in the forthcoming Italian film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio (The Man Who Drew God), opposite Vanessa Redgrave. Her husband, Franco Nero, is also starring in the feature and directing it.

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Nero told ABC News. “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.”

The story follows Emanuele, a blind artist who draws uncanny portraits based on the sound of his subjects’ voices. His body of work garners him fame and fortune…until pedophilia and sex abuse allegations threaten to derail his career. Is this the definition of art imitating life or…?

Initially, people assumed Spacey was playing the protagonist (and had some pretty strong feelings about it), but media outlets have since clarified Nero will appear as Emanuele and Spacey is actually depicting the detective who worked on the case. While that sounds pretty benign, it actually puts the Academy Award-winning actor in the role of the film’s hero. (*shudder*)

To put it mildly, Twitter was not excited about Spacey’s icky choice of comeback films.

Kevin Spacey being cast to play the investigator in a movie about a wrongly accused pedophile, a movie where Spacey is painted as the ‘hero’ and ‘good guy’ in a story about sexual abuse, is one big, sick “fuck you” to victims everywhere, from the most morally corrupt industry. — Caperri Sun (@perrigame) May 24, 2021

Kevin Spacey is supposedly coming back to the big screen in a movie about an accused pedophile… someone thought this was a good idea… pic.twitter.com/yyctegCJOU — LadyLizerty (@LadyLizerty) May 24, 2021

Kevin Spacey in this movie be like https://t.co/uURWiAgDdg pic.twitter.com/htU6TKMLPC — Sam (@samodyssey2001) May 24, 2021

Even if you could forgive an actor for his despicable past (we can’t), this low-budget indie flick probably isn’t worth your viewing time anyway. We’ll stick to the non-controversial summer blockbusters, thanks.

Cover Photo: Ernesto Ruscio / Contributor Getty Images

