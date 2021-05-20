Halle Berry Posts Hot Photo on Instagram With New Man (And Now We Shall Photoshop Our Faces Over His)
We knew this day was coming, we just didn’t know how soon. And now that it’s here, we realize we were not prepared for it. The day we’re talking about is the day Halle Berry had an Instagram makeout sesh with her new man.
The Oscar-winning actress recently posted a sexy pic of herself in a six-pack-revealing T-shirt, floral bikini bottoms, and red heart-shaped sunglasses smooching her main squeeze, Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt.
View this post on Instagram
“We do this thing called whatever the f*ck we want !” Berry captioned the hot snap alongside a red lips emoji.
Comments ranged from “Oh hell yeah lady” to “You guys are freakin hot” to “That’s what I’m talking bout!” Fire emojis overran the comments section and many celebrities voiced their support of the sizzling duo.
It’s only one of a slew of Instagram shots of the couple, who are clearly head over heels in love and shouting it from the proverbial rooftops of social media.
View this post on Instagram
But the kissing pic turned our jealousy meters up to 11. There’s only one thing to do now: start Photoshopping our faces onto Hunt’s so we can pretend we have all that sweet, sweet Berry lovin’ to ourselves.
Cover Photo: @halleberry (Instagram)
