Taika Waititi Defends Three-Way Makeout Session With Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson (No Explanation Necessary, Man)

You may remember a couple of months ago when pics of Taika Waititi sharing a kiss with both Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson circulated on the interwebs. In the images, Waititi is seen on a balcony in Sydney with an arm around each of the beauties as they shared a makeout sesh and cocktails. Apparently, they’d stayed up all night partying at Waititi’s mansion.

Is it that big a deal? https://t.co/n1ySWDPCH6 — BuzzFeed Rewind (@BuzzFeedRewind) July 1, 2021

In other pics, Ora was seen sitting on Waititi’s lap and the ladies shared a kiss in front of him.

Let’s unpack this sexy love triangle. Ora and Waititi have been dating publicly since April. Waititi directed Thompson (who dates men and women, though she doesn’t label herself as bisexual) in Thor: Love and Thunder. How all three of them became an item – even if only for a hot minute – is a mystery. And the 45-year-old Oscar-winning filmmaker didn’t address the throuple’s PDA – until now.

“I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald. “And also, ‘Is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

We don’t need an apology – or even an explanation. Hell, we’d like to know what his secret is so we can negotiate an arrangement like this. In lieu of that, here’s a high-five, a pat on the back, and a hearty “congratulations,” man! May we all be as blessed as you with such abundant PDA from such gorgeous women.

Cover Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: