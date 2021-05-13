TikTok’s Biggest New Star Is a Goose Named Peeps (No, We’re Not Ducking Around)

If you are one of the millions of people on TikTok hoping to go viral one day, we have bad news for you. It’s not your content that’s keeping you from your 15 minutes (make that 15 seconds) of fame; it’s your species. See, the biggest TikTok star of the moment isn’t even human; it’s a goose.

His name is Peeps, and he lives in Prior Lake, Minnesota (aka the middle of nowhere). He’s a Canadian goose whose owner, Ron Hendrickson, adopted him when he wandered onto his property a year ago. He and his family decided to keep the big winged bird because they were “so depressed” due to the pandemic.

“I thought, if the world is ending, what the heck?” Hendrickson told the Star Tribune.

Peeps soon proved to be a very intelligent animal; he learned to unroll sod, eat night crawlers, and fly alongside his owner’s truck, Jet Ski, and four-wheeler.

Thus, a TikTok celebrity was born.

Peeps has amassed more than 2 million views on the social media platform.

Unfortunately, Peeps has come under scrutiny by the federal government and his future is now uncertain. That’s because “geese are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, a federal law that prohibits the killing, capturing, selling, trading or transport of protected migratory bird species without permission of the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” the Star Tribune reports.

Apparently, Peeps got into a little trouble when he tried to get into someone’s vehicle, and a complaint was filed with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He’s since been placed with a licensed rehabilitator and will likely be returned to the wild.

We can only hope that Peeps finds his way home to his Prior Lake family so he can continue delighting the internet with his plucky presence.

Cover Photo: @peepsthegoose (TikTok)

