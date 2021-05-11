Mandatory Funniest TikToks of the Week 05-11-2021
If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
@mybossbobDoesn’t take much to make Bob happy at his age ##funny ##awwwww ##viral♬ original sound – Bob @barstoolsportsSometimes life just feels like this @kfcradio (ig: drjayfeldman)♬ original sound – ʀʜᴀᴘsᴏᴅʏ @thenostalgiclatinoFlea Markets be like… ##fyp ##collectors ##foryou ##nostalgia ##manga ##fruitsbasket IB: @dulcarolinne♬ Stereo Love – Drew @speakonitsisHe wants to know when it’s gonna kick in♬ Happy Laughing – Sound Effect @_patiencenporter_the other video but in target ##hotdog♬ Mickey Mouse Club House Theme – TootyMcNooty @twetwesmomOh it’s St. Patrick’s day AND your birthday? Then we Dublin the celebration. ##timemachine ##twominutes ##momjokes♬ Back to the Future (Main Theme) – 80s Greatest Hits @thechappieshowI just had to carry it##puppies ##MakeMomEpic ##englishbulldog ##dogoftiktok ##funny ##fypシ♬ I Will Carry It – Tatum Talks @daveyboyyyyyy##fyp ##sheesh♬ why díd this sound blow up – steppedllama @ariannatysingergood ol Nicky Cage. ##nicholascage ##fresh♬ The Ecstasy of Gold (From “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”) – Ennio Morricone @danawhissenA dad joke. ##dadjokes ##dadjokesbadjokes ##standup ##standupcomedian ##impressions ##mydad♬ original sound – Dana Whissen
