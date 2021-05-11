Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Quizzed Him on Feminine Products in Viral TikTok (And His Answers Are Hilarious)

As guys, we’re not expected to know what various feminine products are…until you get a girlfriend or have a daughter. Then you better learn quick the difference between ultra-thin and regular maxi pads or what wings are and why they’re essential. As new-age dudes, learning about the products that make our ladies’ lives easier is the least we can do.

So we’re doubly impressed that Martin Scorsese, acclaimed director and septuagenarian, knows a thing or two about that special feminine products aisle in the drug store. The proof is in a viral TikTok video in which his daughter, Francesa, quizzed him on various items women rely on every day (not just that time of the month).

The first item was an eyelash curler, which Scorsese identified without issue. Next up was a beauty blender (a kind of sponge used to apply makeup), which he sort of accurately called a “cosmetic thing.” Scorsese obviously knows what a bobby pin is (hello, they’ve been around 1899), but he mistakenly thought pasties were earbuds. He misidentified a hair donut (or bun-maker) as a pillow (maybe it could be, for a baby?).

But the funniest part was when a menstrual cup flashed on the screen. He called it a “flagon,” which sounds like it’s made up – or something out Lord of the Rings – but is in fact an old-fashioned type of pitcher. So he’s kind of on the right track there? He then changed his answer to “iCup,” which is also a real thing (for collecting urine at the doctor’s office) but was still incorrect.

Ah, well. You can’t win ‘em all, Martin – whether we’re talking TikTok quizzes or Academy Awards. But you done good.

