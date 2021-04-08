Culture / Entertainment
TikTok

TikTok’s ‘One Arm Lift Challenge’ Encourages Couples to Treat One Another Like Dumbbells

by Mandatory Editors

Social media challenges tend to be on the stupid side. But this one trending on TikTok actually looks fun – and like a great excuse to grope your girlfriend on camera (consensually, of course).

It’s called the One Arm Lift Challenge, and it encourages couples to try picking one another up with (you guessed it) only one arm. To do this, you have to insert your arm between your partner’s legs, balance their pelvis just behind your wrist, lift, and walk a few steps. Your partner helps by keeping their core tight and staying as straight and still as possible.

Check out a few of these nutty couples that rose to the challenge:

@jaclynnpolefitmummaOne arm lift challenge ##onearmlift ##challenge ##firsttry ##strong ##funny ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp♬ original sound – Jaclynn M

@alexis.medina26Si pude! ##fyp ##girlfriend ##challenge ##onearmlift ##trend ##boyfriend @elimiroslava♬ Bad (2012 Remaster) – Michael Jackson

@gears_and_shears##onearmlift♬ original sound – christina otte

@natzy6##onearmliftchallenge ##challenge ##husband ##onearmlift ##fyp ##funny♬ original sound – Natalie p

Of course, it doesn’t always go as planned. A steady, safe dismount is crucial, but guys seem to overlook that step.

@lauz338##onearmliftchallenge ##onearmlift ##tiktoktrends♬ original sound – Lauz338

@freddymolina03@meganelainemolina ##FYP ##OneArmLift ##FirstTry ##Challenge ##coupleschallenge ##Fail ##letstrythis♬ Oh No, Oh No, Oh No No No Song – Tiktok Remix – Tik tok

And one could argue it’s kind of sexist. That’s why we love the Lift a Guy Challenge, which shows women using their men as barbells.

@liftaguychallenge##liftaguychallenge ##liftcarry ##liftandcarry ##squats ##squatheavy ##strongwomen ##stronggirl ##fitnessmotivation ##gymgirls ##shecanliftbro ##shelifts♬ original sound – Lift a Guy Challenge

@liftaguychallenge##liftaguychallenge ##liftcarry ##liftandcarry ##piggyback ##piggybackride ##doublepiggyback ##piggybackchallenge ##shouldersit♬ Turn Down for What – DJ Snake & Lil Jon

Now that’s impressive. We really need to get to the gym more often.

Cover Photo: @gears_and_shears (TikTok)

