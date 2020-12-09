Pat Sajak Losing It on Ungrateful ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Is the Game Show’s Greatest Gift

Pat Sajak has had it. He’s hosted Wheel of Fortune for 38 years. Over the years, he’s likely seen his fair share of ungrateful contestants. But, for most of those encounters, he’s managed to keep it together. He’s smiled and just kept on chugging along. But recently one contestant finally pushed him over the line.

It all went down on an episode on Nov. 25. After winning a puzzle about kitchen appliances, contestant Darin McBain jokingly asked Sajak who refers to an oven as a “kitchen oven.” We agree, it seems a bit redundant. Where else would the oven be, in the bathroom?

Sajak clapped back with a loud, half-joking response. He proclaimed, “You won! Don’t argue, Darin! You got the puzzle. Ungrateful players! I’ve had it!”

While it was obvious that Sajak was joking in his response, it’s obvious that there’s actually something behind this confrontation. If you were told to make the same jokes, constantly stay upbeat, and listen to nonsense from contestants for almost four decades, you’d get a little jaded too.

The main evidence we have for this is the fact that he apologized later in the show. He told McBain that he was sorry for yelling at him. We can only assume this is because he realizes he didn’t want the world to see the inner torment of hosting this boring, repetitive show day after day and year after year. We can only hope this is the beginning of a snarkier, more sarcastic Sajak. If so, we might actually start tuning in again.

Photo: CBS Television Distribution



