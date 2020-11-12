Cardi B Gives Sneakerheads a Sneak Peek at New Reebok Collab in Instagram Video
Cardi B has kept fans on their toes this year. There was the “WAP” video (and subsequent controversy), an on-and-off marriage to Offset, and an accidental nude posted to Instagram. It’s hard to keep up with the 28-year-old rapper.
But that’s a problem of the past. Why? Because Cardi B is releasing a new line of sneakers. Her first collaboration with Reebok is releasing this Friday, Nov. 13, and Cardi B gave sneakerheads a sneak peek of the covetable kicks in a recent “unboxing” video.
In the vid, a pair of women unloaded a lip-shaped suitcase from an SUV, then unzipped it, unrolling a “tongue” on the inside. Cardi B’s footwear rested just below the uvula. The Grammy winner shouted “Fire!” at the sight of the shoes.
“Wow ! I love my @Reebok collab packaging.I never seen it in person.These will be deliver tomorrow.I love it !I hope you guys love it,” the caption read.
The sneaks come in two designs: the Cardi B Club C ($100) and the Cardi B Club C Double ($80). They’re available in black, white, and red in both women’s and children’s sizes.
Photo: Reebok
While the rapper has repped Reebok since 2018, this is the first time she’s collaborated on footwear with the brand. She also added her signature style to face masks, T-shirts, and fleece hoodies for the company. No word on when her trademark WAP will be mass-marketed, but it can’t be far behind.
Cover Photo: Reebok
Mandatory Music: Liam Gallagher to Release Live MTV Unplugged Album
MORE NEWS:
1/12
Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)
2/12
Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)
-
3/12
San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)
4/12
Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)
-
5/12
Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)
6/12
Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)
-
7/12
The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)
8/12
Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images
-
9/12
Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Jai Kershner
10/12
Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images
-
11/12
Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images
12/12
Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images
Mandatory Music: Matt Costa Makes Quarantine a Dream With New Single ‘Avenal’ From Upcoming Album
Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.