Chelsea Handler Keeps Busy During Quarantine With Creative Nudes
Some of us have used quarantine to numb out with binge-watching and comfort eating. Others have used this strange time to tap into a whole new level of creativity. Chelsea Handler is among the latter. The brash author, comedian, and TV personality has been killing it on Instagram with her clever nudes.
View this post on Instagram
Finally! I did it! @benbrunotraining, we can scrap that glutes goal. It turns out…I’m an actual peach!
Handler doesn’t just aim to titillate, she stimulates – your brain, not that other overactive body part of yours. She’s started a book club of sorts called #GetLitWithChelsea. If only you’d been encouraged to read like this in high school!
View this post on Instagram
Do you like to have fun with literature and ping pong? Do you want to educate yourself in the hot summer sun? Here is what I’m adding to my brain this month. Read with me. #GetLitWithChelsea Books are: Why I Write by #GeorgeOrwell, #BeginAgain by @esglaude, and I’ll Be Right There by #KyungSookShin
View this post on Instagram
Hope you’re having a great #MemorialDay everyone! Do you like to have fun in the backyard with learning? I do. I will continue to share #GetLitWithChelsea reading recommendations monthly so that you can learn instead of playing it fast and loose with hydroxychloroquine. Books: Brain on Fire by @suscahalan, #GreatExpectations by #CharlesDickens, and yes I am still attempting to read Diplomacy by #HenryKissinger. #NakedLit
View this post on Instagram
Do you like to read while you garden? I do. Combine your favorite indoor and outdoor activities, and explore your inner green thumb. Swipe for actual book review video. Books: Hidden Valley Road by #RobertKolker, Tiny Gentle Asians @tinygentleasians by #MelissaKenny, and yes, I am still reading Diplomacy by #HenryKissinger because it’s long as duck. #GetLitWithChelsea #NakedLit
View this post on Instagram
Do you like to have fun in the tub with learning? I do. I will be sharing #GetLitWithChelsea recommendations bi monthly if you care to read some of my picks and keep your brain from turning into a pancake during quarantine. Books: #Untamed by @glennondoyle, #UntetheredSoul by #MichaelAllenSinger, and #Diplomacy by #HenryKissinger #NakedLit
Handler’s most recent pic – a pubic one for once – is particularly timely. Why? Because when you swipe to see more (spoiler alert), you’re given info on registering to vote.
View this post on Instagram
We can’t think of a better way to motivate the apathetic masses to get out the vote than that.
Cover Photo: @chelseahandler (Instagram)
Coronavirus club: 15 Celebrity Tweets That Will Calm You to Know We’re All in This Together
MORE NEWS:
1/12
Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)
2/12
Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)
-
3/12
San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)
4/12
Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)
-
5/12
Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)
6/12
Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)
-
7/12
The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)
8/12
Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images
-
9/12
Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Jai Kershner
10/12
Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images
-
11/12
Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images
12/12
Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images
LOL: 20 Hilarious Tweets From Comedians to Keep You Laughing Through Coronavirus
Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.