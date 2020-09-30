Culture / Entertainment
Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler Keeps Busy During Quarantine With Creative Nudes

by Mandatory Editors

Some of us have used quarantine to numb out with binge-watching and comfort eating. Others have used this strange time to tap into a whole new level of creativity. Chelsea Handler is among the latter. The brash author, comedian, and TV personality has been killing it on Instagram with her clever nudes.

 

Finally! I did it! @benbrunotraining, we can scrap that glutes goal. It turns out…I’m an actual peach!

Handler doesn’t just aim to titillate, she stimulates – your brain, not that other overactive body part of yours. She’s started a book club of sorts called #GetLitWithChelsea. If only you’d been encouraged to read like this in high school!

 

Do you like to have fun with literature and ping pong? Do you want to educate yourself in the hot summer sun? Here is what I’m adding to my brain this month. Read with me. #GetLitWithChelsea Books are: Why I Write by #GeorgeOrwell, #BeginAgain by @esglaude, and I’ll Be Right There by #KyungSookShin

Hope you’re having a great #MemorialDay everyone! Do you like to have fun in the backyard with learning? I do. I will continue to share #GetLitWithChelsea reading recommendations monthly so that you can learn instead of playing it fast and loose with hydroxychloroquine. Books: Brain on Fire by @suscahalan, #GreatExpectations by #CharlesDickens, and yes I am still attempting to read Diplomacy by #HenryKissinger. #NakedLit

Do you like to read while you garden? I do. Combine your favorite indoor and outdoor activities, and explore your inner green thumb. Swipe for actual book review video. Books: Hidden Valley Road by #RobertKolker, Tiny Gentle Asians @tinygentleasians by #MelissaKenny, and yes, I am still reading Diplomacy by #HenryKissinger because it’s long as duck. #GetLitWithChelsea #NakedLit

Do you like to have fun in the tub with learning? I do. I will be sharing #GetLitWithChelsea recommendations bi monthly if you care to read some of my picks and keep your brain from turning into a pancake during quarantine. Books: #Untamed by @glennondoyle, #UntetheredSoul by #MichaelAllenSinger, and #Diplomacy by #HenryKissinger #NakedLit

Handler’s most recent pic – a pubic one for once – is particularly timely. Why? Because when you swipe to see more (spoiler alert), you’re given info on registering to vote.

 

Swipe to see more #NationalVoterRegistrationDay #VoteReady

We can’t think of a better way to motivate the apathetic masses to get out the vote than that.

Cover Photo: @chelseahandler (Instagram)

