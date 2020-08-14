Culture / Entertainment
Meanwhile in Florida: Drive-Thru Haunted Houses Coming, But Still Nothing More Horrifying Than Turning on the News at Home

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Rebecca Nelson (Getty Images)

Maybe you haven’t thought that far into the future, but Halloween is going to be really different this year. The pandemic has slowed in some parts of the country, but it’s not gone. Masks and social distancing are still a must. This means that not only will kids not be going door-to-door trick-or-treating, but your favorite seasonally scary haunted house, mansion, or optometrist office won’t be open this year. For many fans of the spooky holiday, a season without a scare-a-minute trip through a haunted house is a bit of a bummer. Luckily, if they live in Florida, they can visit a drive-thru haunted house.

We’re assuming it’s going to be similar to a haunted hayride, but in your car and not in the middle of the woods. It’s all going down in the happiest place on Earth, Orlando, and it’s aptly called Haunted Road.

So far, there’s not a lot of information about the event. But it’s said to be a scary theatrical experience with various characters and lots of jump screams. Plus, you know it’s going to be good because the main team consists of Jessika Marika, known for other interactive events in the city, as well as storyline developer Nick Graves from Disney.

The cast and full experience are still in development, but it’s expected to open by late August and will only cost $15 per person. That’s a small price to pay to get a little feeling of normalcy this fall.

