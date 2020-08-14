Meanwhile in Florida: Drive-Thru Haunted Houses Coming, But Still Nothing More Horrifying Than Turning on the News at Home

Photo: Rebecca Nelson (Getty Images)

Maybe you haven’t thought that far into the future, but Halloween is going to be really different this year. The pandemic has slowed in some parts of the country, but it’s not gone. Masks and social distancing are still a must. This means that not only will kids not be going door-to-door trick-or-treating, but your favorite seasonally scary haunted house, mansion, or optometrist office won’t be open this year. For many fans of the spooky holiday, a season without a scare-a-minute trip through a haunted house is a bit of a bummer. Luckily, if they live in Florida, they can visit a drive-thru haunted house.

We’re assuming it’s going to be similar to a haunted hayride, but in your car and not in the middle of the woods. It’s all going down in the happiest place on Earth, Orlando, and it’s aptly called Haunted Road.

So far, there’s not a lot of information about the event. But it’s said to be a scary theatrical experience with various characters and lots of jump screams. Plus, you know it’s going to be good because the main team consists of Jessika Marika, known for other interactive events in the city, as well as storyline developer Nick Graves from Disney.

The cast and full experience are still in development, but it’s expected to open by late August and will only cost $15 per person. That’s a small price to pay to get a little feeling of normalcy this fall.

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.