Mandatory TikTok Trends: Influencers Go Viral For Impressive Beer Chugging Abilities

by Mandatory Editors

Among TikTok’s many uses, the video-sharing service serves as a kind of talent show. One group of dudes, however, is using the social media platform to display an unusual skill: chugging beer.

Take, for example, 20-year-old Kyree Goldsbury of New Zealand. The Kiwi has amassed a million followers just for showing off how fast and furious he can slug down a brewski. Using a “vortex” technique, the beer becomes a golden, liquid tornado as it funnels into his mouth. Watch him chug and be amazed.

@thatkiwiguyyQuick big boy to start this beautiful day off. @nelkboys . Cheers boys. #fyp #vortex #chug #kiwi #nz♬ Yes I Do – L.A.B.

@thatkiwiguyyReply to @martin_g7777 there yah go my man, Ronas just for you. WHATS NEXT !!. @nelkboys that’s how you down a rona. #fyp #vortex #chug #kiwi #nz♬ original sound – That kiwi guy

@thatkiwiguyyDuet me on the chug, threw a cheeky vortex in. ##fyp##chug##vortex##nz♬ original sound – That kiwi guy

Goldsbury doesn’t just make beer disappear, either. In fact, he takes beverage-downing requests from fans. And he’s not the only one getting drunk for an audience. There’s also 26-year-old Jay Selu from Australia. His drink of choice are ice-cold ales.

@selu_laterMoist Towelette #fyp #selulater #canberratok #parati #fypシ #vortex #daddy #water #cleantok♬ original sound – Follow Selu_Later

@selu_laterReply to @parkersharpe leshgo #studypackhack #fyp #selulater #parati #canberratok #fypシ #vortex #daddy♬ original sound – Follow Selu_Later

Because of their internet fame, both have landed sponsorships from Scuba Beer, which provides the dudes with a device that helps them chug faster by facilitating airflow.

@thatkiwiguyy@scubabeer for the timer, been a minute so I thought I best check myself. @speedsnorkel I think I’ll have that crown back.♬ Gin N Juice (feat. Dat Nigga Daz) – Snoop Dogg

@selu_laterUse code “SeluLater” for 10% off storewide! link in bio!! @scubabeer #fyp #canberratok #selulater #parati #fypシ #daddy #seeyouatthebottom♬ Myself – Bazzi

One swig and bye-bye brew. Why you’d want to drink your alcohol that fast is beyond us, but it sure does look cool.

Cover Photo: @thatkiwiguy (TikTok)

