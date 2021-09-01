Mandatory TikTok Trends: Influencers Go Viral For Impressive Beer Chugging Abilities

Among TikTok’s many uses, the video-sharing service serves as a kind of talent show. One group of dudes, however, is using the social media platform to display an unusual skill: chugging beer.

Take, for example, 20-year-old Kyree Goldsbury of New Zealand. The Kiwi has amassed a million followers just for showing off how fast and furious he can slug down a brewski. Using a “vortex” technique, the beer becomes a golden, liquid tornado as it funnels into his mouth. Watch him chug and be amazed.

Goldsbury doesn’t just make beer disappear, either. In fact, he takes beverage-downing requests from fans. And he’s not the only one getting drunk for an audience. There’s also 26-year-old Jay Selu from Australia. His drink of choice are ice-cold ales.

Because of their internet fame, both have landed sponsorships from Scuba Beer, which provides the dudes with a device that helps them chug faster by facilitating airflow.

One swig and bye-bye brew. Why you’d want to drink your alcohol that fast is beyond us, but it sure does look cool.

Cover Photo: @thatkiwiguy (TikTok)

