Former Flight Attendant Explains Why You Should Never Take Your Shoes Off on a Plane (Other Than the Obvious Stinky Feet Issue)
Photo: Jason Hosking (Getty Images)
If you’re someone who flies often for work or pleasure, you know there are certain things you just don’t do when you’re on a plane. You should never drink the coffee since the machines that make it are rarely cleaned. You shouldn’t wear shorts because your legs will come in contact with the nastiness that covers the plane. You pretty much shouldn’t touch anything in the plane, especially the “flush” button in the bathroom. And, now a flight attendant is here to explain why you should never take your shoes off on a plane (as if you needed a reason not to).
A former flight attendant named Tony Kuna recently took to Quora to explain the fairly important reason why nobody should ever take their shoes off mid-flight. Surprisingly, it has nothing to do with the potential of filling the cabin with the smell of old cheese and regret). It’s because, in case of emergency, you’re probably not going to want to scramble to find your shoes or flip flips.
“During an emergency, all sorts of debris and unpleasant ground surfaces will block your way towards the exit, as well as outside the aircraft,” he says. “If your feet [aren’t] properly covered, you’ll have a hard time making your way to safety.”
That seems simple enough. Who wants to walk across broken glass and random sharp debris to get out of plane all because we wanted to give our stinky feet a little bit of air on a long flight? Nobody that’s who.
