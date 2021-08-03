Meanwhile in Pennsylvania: Ice Cream Trail Is Exciting New Wave of Oregon Trail For the Lactose Intolerant

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

We like trails. And we enjoy both types of trails. Confused? Well, we’re speaking about the type that can be found deep in the woods that are designed for off-road biking, ATVing, hiking, and slowly lumbering as you take in the scenery. We’re also talking about the type of trail that involves whiskey, beer, and other forms of alcohol. But recently, we learned that there’s a third type of trail: ice cream.

While we’re all about communing with nature and love a map designed to show us where the best bourbon distilleries are, it’s hard to beat an ice cream trail. That’s why we’re so stoked that the state of Pennsylvania now has an ice cream trail that includes 31 stops. Yes, you read that right. 31 different sugary, creamy, crunchy, delicious stops.

It’s called “Pursue Your Scoops Ice Cream Trail” and it’s made up of three different routes. One is in the western portion of the state and the other two are in the south central and eastern portions of the Keystone State.

So, this summer, instead of opting for that Finger Lakes wine tour, why not zip on down to Pennsylvania and gorge on ice cream again. You might feel sick to your stomach when you’re done, but at least you won’t have a hangover.