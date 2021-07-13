Weird Food Trend of the Day: Snickles Are Exactly What They Sound Like (Or Are They?)

Photo: tiktok.com/@williamcraft09

We’re all about a good food mash-up of different flavor profiles. We enjoy a nice, thick slice of rich, savory cheddar cheese on a piece of tart, sweet, apple pie and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are only made better by the addition of salty, crispy potato chips. We can even nosh on a peanut butter and pickle sandwich from time to time. But there’s something about the newest pickle mash-up food that’s currently trending that we just can’t seem to wrap our minds around.

The newest food oddity that’s all over the internet is the “snickle.” If you didn’t figure out it based solely on the name, it’s a pickle and a Snickers bar together. That’s literally it. Chocolate, caramel, nougat, and peanuts paired with a pickle. Can you say yuck?

Even though this disgusting food combination first showed up a few years ago, it’s been trending recently on TikTok. The hashtag #snickle has even received over 11 million views.

A TikToker named @WilliamCraft09 has a series called “Yummy or Yucky.” Of course, he tried to “snickle.” He made it by cutting a pickle in half, hallowing out the insides, slipping a Snickers bar inside, and closing up the pickle sides, thereby trapping potentially the most delicious, perfect candy bar in a salty, dill tomb of revulsion. He claimed it wasn’t that bad, but we have our doubts.

If, for some reason, you still want to try this monstrosity, simply do what this TikToker did to make it or simply take a bite out of each and chew them up together and revel in the absolute nonsense currently going on in your mouth. Better yet, eat them separately.