Viral TikTok Teaches Men How to Properly Pleasure a Woman Using an Egg (Apologies to All You Vegans Out There)

The female body is a wonderland. And a labyrinth. It’s mysterious, full of secret passages, and confusing AF. No wonder that from time to time, you need to consult a map to find your way around. That map, in the modern age, is TikTok. And one new viral video is showing men everywhere how to finger a woman…using an egg yolk.

Kayla Christine is the woman behind the tutorial. In the vid, she’s seen stroking an egg yolk gently in a circular motion.

“How men should be taught! dont push to [sic] hard” the description reads.

Then the egg yolk breaks, demonstrating that too much pressure is a bad thing when it comes to the delicate lady parts.

After her video blew up the internet, she posted a follow-up with a few more finger-fucking tips, including: clip and file your fingernails, wash your hands, and get consent.

These videos are certainly a good start to showing your lady a better time. Fingering is arguably even more nuanced than fucking, so it would take a lot more TikTok videos to learn the fine art of this type of foreplay.

Practice makes perfect, but if you’re unsure about your technique’s effectiveness, the best thing to do is communicate with your partner. Different strokes work for different folks, but you probably can’t go wrong with starting out soft and slow.

Good luck out there (and in there), guys!

Cover Photo: @kaylachristinee / TikTok

1/10 Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Framing Britney Spears’ vs. ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,’ Which Singer Has The Better Doc? Read more here. Photo: FX Network/Apple TV+

2/10 Ranked! Our Favorite Plays From the Original Quack Attack Before Disney Drops ‘Mighty Ducks Game Changers’ Read more here. Photo: Disney



3/10 Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows Are Getting Their Own Ice Cream, Which Will You Binge First Read more here. Photo: Amblin Entertainment

4/10 Plant-Based Fashion: Paris Jackson Models Leather Made Out of Mushrooms Read more here. Photo: David Crotty / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/10 RIP Jessica Walter: The Best ‘Arrested Development’ GIFs and Memes in Memory of Lucille Bluth Read more here. Photo: Netflix

6/10 Billie Eilish Goes Blonde, Now Looks Like Every Other Boring Celebrity Read more here. Photo: Instagram



7/10 Prince of Pot: 7 Things That Set Seth Rogen’s Weed Brand Apart From the Competition Read more here. Photo: Houseplant

8/10 Simpsons Fans Call Out Show For Timeline Error; Producer Reminds Them ‘It’s All Made Up’ Read more here. Photo: Fox



9/10 Meghan Markle Allegedly Contemplating 2024 Run For President (11 Campaign Slogans We Couldn’t Keep to Ourselves) Read more here. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor (Getty Images)

10/10 Ryan Reynolds Finally Got Around to Watching ‘Green Lantern’ (And Hilariously Live-Tweeted It) Read more here. Photo: Warner Bros.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.