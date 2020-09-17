COVID Cake Shield Lets You Have Your Filthy Fun and Eat Your Birthday Cake, Too

Photo: Top It Cake Shield

In the last six months, we’ve grown accustomed to taking extra safety precautions in an effort to stay safe and healthy. We wear masks in public and we social distance whenever possible. Besides Zoom meetings, many of us haven’t seen friends, family, and co-workers since March. But, now that we’re used to taking proper precautions, we’re easing up and spending some socially distant time with the people we’ve missed for the last half-year. We’re throwing backyard barbecues, enjoying bonfires, going camping, and celebrating birthdays. For the latter, it might seem like current safety precautions have made the days of blowing out candles seem like a distant memory. We’ll just have to settle for candle-free birthday cakes from now on. Or do we?

Thanks to Top It Cake Shield, we don’t have to throw out those trick birthday candles. We can still embarrass our loved ones by making it impossible for them to blow out their candles. That’s because a Boca Raton, Florida dentist who specializes in prosthetic dentistry came up with the ingenious idea to stop your potentially COVID-filled spit from ruining your birthday cake.

In the simplest terms, the Top It Cake Shield is literally exactly what you’d expect it to be. It’s a clear box that you put over your cake that has holes in the top to add your candles. Light them up, blow them out while your cake is free of whatever nastiness the birthday boy or girl has inside of them.

In all honesty, we have no problem masking up when we go into a grocery store, but we don’t really need a plastic box for our birthday cake. If we really want to see the magical moment of our cousin unable to blow out the trick candles, we’ll just give him his own cupcake and make him blow it out in the backyard by himself while we heartily laugh while we watch from a kitchen window.

1/12 Nude Man Caught Chasing Wild Boar That Stole His Laptop, A Visual That Perfectly Depicts 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Instagram

2/12 Trump-Approved Doctor Touts Cure for Coronavirus; Watch Out For That Demon Semen, Though For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



3/12 Trump Finally Calls Masks Patriotic 6 Months Later While Wishing Sex Trafficking Pedophile Well, Cancel Culture Says ‘That’s Not How We Cancel Things’ For more weird news. click here. Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 24-Year-Old Teacher Writes Her Will Before Returning to School, Trouble Deciding to Whom She Should Leave All Her Potential For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS (Getty Images)



5/12 Woman Creates Quarantine Barbie and It’s Spot-On 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @grandmagetsreal (Instagram)

6/12 Toddler Goes Viral By Turning Himself Into Various Foods On TikTok For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Uses Samurai Sword to End Boxing Match with Best Friend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Laramie Boomerang

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Elsa (Getty Images)



9/12 Basketball Star Lou Williams Leave NBA Bubble to Go to Funeral (Ends Up at Strip Club Like Any Other Funeral) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Harry How (Getty Images)

10/12 Trump Proposes Delaying Election on Twitter, We’d Rather Eat All Our Vegetables at Dinner For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Horses, No Word Yet If It Was Straight to the Horse’s Mouth For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Mathias Ahrens (Getty Images)

12/12 Spotted! Baboons Wielding Chainsaws and Knives, No Reason to Think Next Few Months Will Escalate For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Gravity Giant Productions (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.