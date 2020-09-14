Take Your Zoom Calls to a Whole New Level With This WFH Kit

TL; DR: Turn your workspace to your fave Zoom call zone with the Pictar Home Office Kit for $89.99

2020 might be the year that completely changes the way we work, as many businesses have given the green light to employees to keep working from home even when the pandemic ends. The remote work life is super convenient, and if you’re lucky enough to be able to work from the place you live, you know that a great WFH setup amps up your productivity levels.

Your workspace may feel a bit cramped up with all the gadgets and accessories that promise to make your WFH experience easier, but if your video calls still need a bit of work, you can fix that with the Pixar Home Office Kit. It features a click-on wide-angle lens, a super-flexible tripod, and professional lighting to take your Zoom meetings to a whole new, brighter level.

Say goodbye to the search for the perfect angle to brighten up your just-out-of-bed face during work calls. The Pictar Wide-Angle Smart Lens doubles your angle of view, letting you capture the whole scene around you, and it expands the angle of the lens on your mobile phone. When you pair this with the Pictar app that gives you 20 shooting modes, it’ll be a match made in video conferencing heaven.

You can hold the Pictar Wide-Angle Smart Lens in place with the Splat 3N1 Flexible Tripod, a 5-legged, durable accessory that adjusts to any surface and holds your camera or smartphone in the best position. And the Pictar Smart Light provides LED lighting on those days when you need something more than your window. It works for up to two hours when fully charged, which is enough time for (hopefully for you!) an entire call.

The Pictar Home Office Kit scores 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, making it a worthy investment. Grab one now for $89.99, 35% off the original price of $139.

