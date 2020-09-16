Cuffing Season Takes on New Level of Desperation as Our First-Ever Quarantine Winter Approaches

Cuffing season – when you choose one person with whom to share sex, food, and winter weight gain until the spring – is always a high-anxiety time. The pressure is on to narrow down your dating options and figure out who you can stand (and vice-versa) for the next six months (or however long your state’s cold snap lasts). But this year, cuffing season is even more loaded because of coronavirus.

While it was tough to clamp down on dating apps and hooking up in the spring when the pandemic first surged, at least we could expend some of that excess energy outside. When the country started reopening again in summer, many of us took the calculated risk of meeting people in person again; some brave souls even busted their sex slumps (while wearing face masks, of course). But now, winter is coming, and it’s going to involve hibernation to the umpteenth degree. Say goodbye to patio dining and socially distanced walks on the beach. If you want to stay COVID-19-free (and why wouldn’t you?), you’re going to have to severely limit your socializing and stay home until a vaccine becomes available or the snow melts.

“This cuffing season is set to be the most brutal, panic-driven one in recent history—think the Hunger Games of dating,” Vice reports. Hinge, Tinder, and Bumble have all seen an uptick in usage as daters hustle to find the one with whom they can get through their first-ever quarantined winter.

The only thing worse than having to “hunker down” all winter (as the esteemed Dr. Fauci has implored Americans to do) is having to hunker down alone. Winter is definitely the hardest season to get through sexless, and the pandemic isn’t going to make it any easier. If you’ve been putting off those awkward first dates, it’s time to get busy – or you’re going to be facing a monk-like existence for months on end.

Cover Photo: skynesher (Getty Images)

Tips and tricks: The Mandatory Guide to Safe Sex in a Time of Love and Quarantine

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.