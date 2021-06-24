Meanwhile in Hong Kong: Wild Boar Takes Subway and Transfers Trains to Avoid Authorities, One of Many Likely Suspects For Public Urination
It’s said that wild boars are one of the most intelligent species, capable of outsmarting humans who want to control or capture them, and this story proves it. A baby wild boar recently navigated the subway system in Hong Kong – not an easy feat by any measure – and even figured out how to transfer trains in order to evade authorities.
It all started around 4 p.m. last Friday when the savage little piglet waddled into the Mass Transit Railway’s Quarry Bay station. He boarded a train headed toward Victoria Harbor, and skittered away from transit workers who failed to contain him.
He managed to transfer trains but his escape plan was derailed when the route was diverted to a depot where Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department officers finally nabbed him.
The good news is the sneaky little oinker was released back into the wild, where he’s surely entertaining all his porky friends with tales of his trip to the big city.
