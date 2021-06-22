Meanwhile On TikTok: Hang Gliding Gone Wrong Gets Higher Than Seth Rogen (And With Quite the Crash-Landing There, Top Gun)
Since the beginning of time, mankind has had an obsession with flying. From this obsession, we’re currently capable of safely soaring around in a tube in the sky to whichever destinations we can afford. However, sometimes, this impulse accidentally makes us fly too close to the sun. Like, for instance, in this @skydiving.is.lit TikTok video of Chris Gurskey attempting hang gliding while on vacation in Switzerland.
Gurskey nearly falls to his death because man is not intended to fly and God obviously hates him. Also, because the pilot didn’t attach his harness, literally leaving him hanging on for dear life.
Once the pilot realizes what’s going on he tries to maneuver the hang glider to a speedy landing, but God did not allow for that either. Instead, the hang glider flies higher and higher. Cue a Seth Rogan joke none of us will remember since the mere mention of his name makes people stoned.
Halfway through the video Gurskey comments in a caption, “I think my left hand is making an imprint in the metal bar.” No duh. We haven’t seen anyone hold on that tightly since JLo left ARod for Ben Affleck.
However, during their descent, right before the hang glider touches down, the pilot lets go of Gurskey who tucks and rolls like the best of them. Instead, the pilot focuses on nailing a perfect landing, but hey, at least something went right, Top Gun.
@skydiving.is.litWould you give hang gliding a 2nd chance if this was you ? #besties #lifeisgood #goodpoint #intothethickofit♬ Surf music that feels summer – SKUNK
Gurskey manages to survive the experience with a torn tendon in his shoulder and a broken wrist. He eventually went hang gliding again because he never cared about God’s plan anyway.
Cover Photo: via @skydiving.is.lit on TikTok
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Pregnant Woman Posts Photo Lifting 315 Pounds, And the Jealous Instagram Trolls Come Crawling
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: @yanyahgotitmade (Instagram)
2/10
New Studded Condom Ensures Every Woman Gets a Stud by Technicality, We’re Just Happy to Put It On Correctly After a Year Off
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Jacob Wackerhausen (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Meanwhile in Prison: TikToker Sneaks in For First Date With Man She Just Met Online (Wait, They Have TikTok in Prison?)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: tiktok.com/@whoisjuuuuuu
4/10
Meanwhile in New York: Teacher Sucked Man’s Nipples During Zoom Class, A Lesson No Student Will Ever Forget
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: 1001nights (Getty Images)
-
5/10
New Study Determines Horniest Time of Day, Probably Quicker to Find Our Non-Horny Moments About Now
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: nd3000 (Getty Images)
6/10
Meanwhile in Ukraine: Chernobyl Vodka Made From ‘Radioactive’ Apples Seized By Customs, Americans Never Get to Have Any Fun
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Cathy Scola (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Meanwhile in Florida: High School Photoshops More Clothing Onto Female Students’ Yearbook Cleavage, That Doesn’t Sound Like Florida
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: YouTube
8/10
Meanwhile in Spain: Missing Man Discovered Inside Dinosaur Statue, And We Discover What Some Folks Will Do to Get Their Phone Back
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: LLUIS GENE (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Meanwhile in China: Birthday Parties Banned to Promote Frugality, Hopefully Trend Lands in US Before My String of Summer Gatherings
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Estradaanton (Getty Images)
10/10
Meanwhile in Chicago: Cat Fight Breaks Out at Wild Sox-Cardinals Game, America’s True Pastime
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: YouTube