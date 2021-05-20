Scientists Working to Make Lab Animals ‘Breathe’ From Their Rectums (It’s Called Farting, Just Say Farting)
We here at Mandatory love science. It’s done so much good for humanity (hello, the Covid vaccine). On the other hand, scientists are also known for wasting time and resources on truly stupid experiments and studies. The latest ridiculous waste of resources by the scientific community involves animals’ assholes and a glorified form of farting.
Japanese scientists have apparently perfected a technique that allows rodents to “breathe” out of their buttholes. The recently-published study explains how enemas of oxygen-carrying liquid can help oxygen-deprived animals respirate. This approach offers a promising alternative to ventilators, which aren’t always available or don’t always work for people with severe lung disease.
So Dr. Takanori Takebe, whose father struggled with lung disease, basically reverse-engineered a fart. He anesthetized mice, scraped their intestines, and pumped oxygen in through their rectums. Then he squirted oxygen-rich liquid up the butts of both pigs and mice. This procedure appeared to cure the animals’ hypoxia (oxygen deprivation). Takebe told the New York Times he was “astonished” by the results.
As for this strange method’s transferability to humans? It’s unclear at this point. Takebe didn’t use humans for the study because the procedure was deemed “too painful.” We also can’t imagine anyone signing up for an air enema (ouch!) no matter how dire their health.
Can’t we just let mouths breathe and rectums fart, the old-fashioned way? After all, if we start swapping body parts’ functions, what’s next? Eating out your asshole? (*shudder*)
Cover Photo: (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Billie Eilish Brings Blonde Bombshell Energy to British Vogue Cover (Move Over, Marilyn Monroe)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Megan Fox Wraps Her Legs and Lips Around Machine Gun Kelly, Meanwhile We Wrap Our Lips Around Another Cheeseburger
Read more here.
Photo: Chris Unger / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Britney Spears’ Strange Sandwich Tutorial Shows She Doesn’t Know Her Nuts (But At Least Nobody Is Taking Them From Her)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
4/10
George Clooney Hilariously Fan Boys Over Brad Pitt For Charity Video
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
-
5/10
Mark Wahlberg Reveals 20-Pound Weight Gain, Finally Looks Like the Rest of Us
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
6/10
Will Smith Admits ‘I’m in the Worst Shape of My Life’ in Dad Bod Instagram Pic
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
7/10
Viral TikTok of Adam Sandler Hilariously Waitlisted at IHOP by Server Who Doesn’t Recognize Him (Or Totally Recognized the Guy Who Made All Those Bad Movies)
Read more here.
Photo: TikTok
8/10
Adam Sandler Hilariously Responds to Viral IHOP Video in ‘For the Record’ Tweet
Read more here.
Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Justin Bieber’s Ugly-Ass Dreadlocks Are Back (And Other Celebs Who Never Should Have Tried This Trend)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
10/10
‘How I Met Your Mother’ Jokes That Won’t Land In Hilary Duff’s Sequel Series ‘How I Met Your Father’
Read more here.
Photo: 20th Century Fox Television/Gotham (Getty Images)