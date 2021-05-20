Fun / Weird News
millennial

‘Geriatric Millennial’ Is the New Generational Label No One Wants to Be Associated With (Just Ask Twitter)

by Mandatory Editors

Just when you thought generational labels couldn’t get any worse (Gen C, we’re looking at you), along comes the latest: Geriatric Millennial. If that sounds like an oxymoron to you, you’re not alone. Given that the dictionary definition of geriatric is “an aged person,” it’s hard to reconcile that people born between 1980 and 1985 (or those currently 35 years old and up) are being lumped in with the elderly.

But so it is, thanks to an article on Medium by Erica Dhawan (whose inbox has got to be filled to the brim with hate mail right about now).

We’re guessing Dhawan thought she was flattering the older (more experienced, wiser, seasoned – we could go on with less offensive adjectives) millennials with an article focused on how they’re better prepared to lead in the workplace, but no one on the internet could get past the crusty generational label that basically screams, “Geezer!” (Which geriatric millennials will remember using as an insult in middle school.)

Twitter came for Dhawan’s terminology with pitchforks raised.

Others found the humor in this arbitrary war of words.

Some even embraced the title.

Where do you fall in this debate? Is “geriatric millennial” too cruel? Or does it perfectly describe how you see people over 35? Let us know in the comments!

Cover Photo: Prostock-Studio (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:


Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.