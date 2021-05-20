‘Geriatric Millennial’ Is the New Generational Label No One Wants to Be Associated With (Just Ask Twitter)

Just when you thought generational labels couldn’t get any worse (Gen C, we’re looking at you), along comes the latest: Geriatric Millennial. If that sounds like an oxymoron to you, you’re not alone. Given that the dictionary definition of geriatric is “an aged person,” it’s hard to reconcile that people born between 1980 and 1985 (or those currently 35 years old and up) are being lumped in with the elderly.

But so it is, thanks to an article on Medium by Erica Dhawan (whose inbox has got to be filled to the brim with hate mail right about now).

“Geriatric millennials” (born between 1980 and 1985) are best positioned to lead teams that will thrive in the hybrid workplace,” writes @ericadhawan. https://t.co/e0jSyj6eJY — Medium (@Medium) May 14, 2021

We’re guessing Dhawan thought she was flattering the older (more experienced, wiser, seasoned – we could go on with less offensive adjectives) millennials with an article focused on how they’re better prepared to lead in the workplace, but no one on the internet could get past the crusty generational label that basically screams, “Geezer!” (Which geriatric millennials will remember using as an insult in middle school.)

Twitter came for Dhawan’s terminology with pitchforks raised.

come and call me a ‘geriatric millennial’ to my face. https://t.co/nB0yUFIuVw — tracy the business goose (@brokeymcpoverty) May 14, 2021

And as a “geriatric millennial,” my first act of running shit is to fire you into the goddamn sun for coining that term. — Charlie (@Snark218) May 14, 2021

Learned this morning I am called a geriatric millennial I think they meant a vibrant THRIVING skeleton — Henry Zebrowski (@HenryLovesYou) May 14, 2021

Memories of a geriatric millennial. pic.twitter.com/OxhlAABOMS — Shematologist, MD (@acweyand) May 14, 2021

Millennial Falcons was right there — Kevin Marks (@kevinmarks) May 14, 2021

this is elderly abuse and i won’t stand for it — Simon Girthy (@daggerandpen) May 14, 2021

Me, as a Gen-Xer, observing the “geriatric millennial” discourse: pic.twitter.com/x5Hs0KESsU — Amos Pearson’s Moose Farm (@Frustrated_Fan) May 14, 2021

Others found the humor in this arbitrary war of words.

Blessed and honoured to be considered a Geriatric Millennial. pic.twitter.com/WLOePHCysw — Polis (@PolisLoizou) May 14, 2021

Woke up with big energy knowing I’m a (geriatric) millennial pic.twitter.com/OBzohxKbZ0 — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) May 17, 2021

If you’re a geriatric millennial AND you had a geriatric pregnancy do you get an award or some sort of honorific — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) May 14, 2021

Please, Geriatric Millennial was my father. Cal me Unemployable Scum. — Meg Elison (@megelison) May 14, 2021

Some even embraced the title.

I just sneezed so hard my shoulders hurt and I’m okay with being called “geriatric millennial” now — Anthony Carboni (@acarboni) May 17, 2021

“Geriatric millennial” actually resonates with me very much. Like that’s *exactly* how I feel. — Jenée (@jdesmondharris) May 14, 2021

Where do you fall in this debate? Is “geriatric millennial” too cruel? Or does it perfectly describe how you see people over 35? Let us know in the comments!

Cover Photo: Prostock-Studio (Getty Images)

