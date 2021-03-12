Prince William Says Royals ‘Very Much Not a Racist Family,’ Exactly What a Very Much Racist Family Would Say

Racists come from all kinds of backgrounds, but they have one thing in common: when confronted on whether or not they are racists, they all vehemently deny it…in ways that make us say, “Um, yeah, definitely racist.”

We heard it most recently with Donald Trump, who, despite busloads of evidence to the contrary, claimed he was the “least racist person” more than once. Now, we hate to lump the royal family in with the Trumps, but the comparison might be warranted after what we’ve all learned about Buckingham Palace and the people born and bred there.

In a recent interview with Oprah, Prince Harry and his biracial wife Meghan Markle revealed that an unnamed person (or people) in the royal family aired concerns during private conversations about how dark the couple’s firstborn, Archie, would be while Markle was pregnant.

Harry clarified to Oprah that the racist in question is not Queen Elizabeth II or her husband Philip. That has left royal watchers wondering: who’s the racist?

During a visit to an East London school, a reporter dared to ask Prince William if the royals were a “racist family.” The Duke of Cambridge replied, “We’re very much not a racist family.”

That’s some odd wording there. It’s almost as if he started to say, “We’re very much a racist family,” and suddenly remembered that it’s 2021 and it’s improper to admit to such things, especially for someone who lives so lavishly off the tax payers’ dime, many of whom are people of color.

The palace took its sweet time to release a statement on the infamous interview, and was pretty vague about the accusations therein. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement said. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Those private conversations apparently haven’t happened yet. When Prince William was asked if he’d spoken to his little brother since the interview, he said, “I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.”

So…that’s a whole lotta nothin’…but hopefully the Oprah interview knocked the royals down a notch, and they’ll work toward being more woke like the rest of us laypeople. We still want to know, though: which one is the racist?!

Cover Photo: WPA Pool / Pool (Getty Images)

