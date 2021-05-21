Culture / Entertainment
royal couple

Mandatory Royal Couple Battle: William and Kate vs. Harry and Meghan

by Mandatory Editors

We here at Mandatory aren’t big royal watchers. But the fact that four of the most high-profile members of the royal family are currently millennials under 40 means they’re fair game for one of our Mandatory Battles.

On one side we have the pristine and mature royal couple of Prince William and Kate Middleton (aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge). On the other side, we have the rebellious, tradition-bucking royal couple of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex). While only one couple is in line for the crown (that’d be William and Kate for the royally unaware), which couple reigns supreme in our minds? Let’s find out!

Cover Photos: Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor and Samir Hussein / Contributor (Getty Images)

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2021

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.