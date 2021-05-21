Mandatory Royal Couple Battle: William and Kate vs. Harry and Meghan

We here at Mandatory aren’t big royal watchers. But the fact that four of the most high-profile members of the royal family are currently millennials under 40 means they’re fair game for one of our Mandatory Battles.

On one side we have the pristine and mature royal couple of Prince William and Kate Middleton (aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge). On the other side, we have the rebellious, tradition-bucking royal couple of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex). While only one couple is in line for the crown (that’d be William and Kate for the royally unaware), which couple reigns supreme in our minds? Let’s find out!

1/11 Love Story William and Kate met at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They started off as friends, dated for years, then split for a bit before eventually getting married. (Snore.) Harry and Meghan were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. They got to know one another over a bottle of rosé at Soho House in London and rumor has it sparks flew immediately. Winners: Harry and Meghan

2/11 Proposal William proposed while he and Kate were on vacation in Kenya with friends, presenting Kate with Princess Diana’s engagement ring. It was about seven years into the relationship, so Kate had to know this moment was coming. Harry popped the question one night while he and Meghan were roasting a chicken in a cottage. They’d only been dating about a year and a half and she was utterly and completely surprised. Winners: Harry and Meghan



3/11 Stiff Upper Lip To be British is to be emotionless, unshakeable, and present a wall of fortitude no one – or nothing – can break through. William and Kate have this down pat, which will serve them well as the future King and Queen of England. Harry and Meghan are emotionally expressive, from Harry’s goofiness and giggling to Meghan’s teary eyes and charming smiles. Harry and Meghan don’t fake anything; you can read their emotions on their faces and in their body language. In Britain, this is not considered a good thing. Winners: William and Kate

4/11 Transparency The inner worlds of William and Kate are mostly a mystery. If they struggle, we have no clue. It’s all PR statements and polished optics. In contrast, Harry and Meghan have been very transparent about their lives and their challenges. From Meghan admitting on camera that she was “not OK” following Archie’s birth to her heartfelt New York Times essay on miscarriage to the couple’s intimate interview with Oprah, these two hold nothing back. Winners: Harry and Meghan



5/11 PDA William and Kate are hands-off in public. Literally. They don’t even hold hands. Harry and Meghan, on the other hand, are openly affectionate, clasping hands, rubbing one another’s backs, and even kissing in public. Winners: Harry and Meghan

6/11 Adorable Offspring William and Kate have three little ones: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. Unfortunately, it seems William’s genes dominated in the looks department for all three kiddos. Harry and Meghan are the proud parents of Archie, 2, an adorable baldy with a winning grin. They’re also expecting a second child, a girl, this summer. As such, we have to withhold a verdict here until we see the little doll. Winners: TBD



7/11 Fashion Sense Both William and Harry can effortlessly pull off military uniforms, bespoke suits, and well-cut coats, but Harry is more willing to take risks with his accessories, be it in the form of bracelets or sunglasses. As for the ladies, Kate always looks flawless, timeless, classic, and elegant – but her style is definitely upper-crust, middle-aged matriarch. She plays it safe and seems afraid to show any skin. Meghan’s fashion sense is younger, bolder, more versatile, and sexier. She’s red-carpet ready when it’s called for but also knows how to dress down for casual events. Winners: Harry and Meghan

8/11 Charity Work William and Kate are at the helm of the Royal Foundation, which donated £1.8 million (around $2.54 million U.S. dollars) last year to support mental health causes. Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, which raises money for wounded and ill veterans. At his wedding to Meghan, the couple used the event to give back to seven different charitable organizations. They’ve continued their philanthropy through their nonprofit Archewell, which uses “the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change.” And they’ve both been frequent donors to, and volunteers at, multiple other organizations over the years. Winners: Harry and Meghan



9/11 Side Hustles William and Kate recently launched a YouTube channel. Other than self-promotion, it’s unclear what the purpose of the channel is – the intro compilation video they posted is a mix of candid moments with professional do-gooding clips. Harry and Meghan have a huge production deal with Netflix for scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features, and children's programming in the works. It kicks off with Heart of Invictus, a forthcoming docuseries about veterans participating in the 2022 Invictus Games. Winners: Harry and Meghan

10/11 Relatability While William has admitted to feeling a “pain like no other” in the wake of his mother’s death, he’s been otherwise restrained in sharing his personal struggles. Kate is similar in how little she shares; the most you’ll get out of her is saying how hard parenting is – though it’s nothing that can’t be solved by “sitting down with a cup of tea” with other mothers. Harry and Meghan – especially Meghan – strike us more as real people, by which we mean, flawed but still striving to be the best they can. Harry was only 12 when Princess Diana died; he suffered significant mental health issues in the years afterward. He went through a “Crazy Harry” period but eventually sought therapy to deal with the unprocessed grief over her death. Meghan is a divorcee, a woman of color, and has spoken openly about her experiences with depression and even suicidal thoughts. Sorry, William and Kate, but what you have are what Taylor Swift calls “champagne problems.” Harry and Meghan have been through the real shit – just like us. Winners: Harry and Meghan



11/11 Conclusion Let’s be honest: this was no contest. But we went through the motions anyway because it’s fun to pick royals apart. Who would you rather hang with? Mr. and Mrs. Uptight and Stuffy? Or the fun-loving, quick-to-laugh couple? Yeah, us too. Harry and Meghan just seem more joyful, more down-to-Earth, and more willing to give the middle finger to everything the monarchy stands for. As long as they stay out of politics, they’ll remain our favorite royal couple forever. Overall Winners: Harry and Meghan

