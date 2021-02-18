Wedding Photographer Gets Weird in Romantic Photos With Her Air Fryer

Air fryers are the most popular appliance these days. When people say they love them, they really mean it. But one wedding photographer took her admiration for the little machine that makes everything from grilled cheese to churros to a whole ‘nother level. How? By have an engagement-esque photo shoot with her air fryer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian Birdsong Photography (@adrianbirdsong)

“I would like to introduce to you, the love of my life,” she captioned the pics, which were taken by her husband and feature the photog lounging alongside her black Farberware air fryer, kissing the appliance, and sitting on a car cradling the machine.

The air fryer was meant to be a Christmas gift from her mother to her husband; instead, Birdsong was the one smitten with its culinary capabilities.

“I took it over,” she told TODAY Food. “I started using it and it was so fast. I’m an impatient cook, so I like that I could get things cooked so quickly.”

The idea for the photo shoot came to her in the shower (as all the best ideas do) but the weird part was that her husband (who photographs snakes as a hobby) had the exact same idea. Clearly, great minds think alike.

The posts resonated with others who have fallen in love with their own air fryers. A Facebook post by Birdsong of the images was shared over 17K times, while her Instagram pics has likes in the hundreds.

“Anyone who cooks has an appliance, pan, dish or utensil they love the most,” she told TODAY Food. “I think a lot people see the air fryer excitement as a source of funny adult relatability, so they loved it.”

We will say this for an air fryer love affair – even if it lets you down, it’s incredibly easy to get a replacement. Try doing that with people.

Cover Photo: TAO EDGE (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Ranked! The 15 Most Fabulous British Dramas Read more here. Photo: Netflix

2/10 Cardi B Goes Shopping in See-Through Dress, Apparently Has Given Up as Much as We Have Read more here. Photo: @iamcardib (Instagram)



3/10 Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Makes Provocative Instagram Debut in Her Underwear, We Feel Like a Virgin Again For the Very First Time Read more here. Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/10 Paris Hilton Undergoes IVF to Have Boy and Girl Twins, Matching Set Is Hot New Spring 2021 Accessory Read more here. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/10 The 2021 Sundance Film Festival Movies We’re Most Excited to See Read more here. Photo: Patriot Pictures

6/10 Ranked! 10 Anticipated Indie Films We Can’t Wait For in 2021 Read more here. Photo: Searchlight Pictures



7/10 The Odd Couple: Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 Drummer Travis Barker Are Dating (And Now We Kind of Miss Scott Disick) Read more here. Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer and Allen Berezovsky / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/10 RIP Larry King: Late Radio Host Wanted to Be Frozen (At Least Until Podcasts Aren’t Trendy) Read more here. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer (Getty Images)



9/10 ‘Stranger Things’ Dustin Teases New Nerd Candy Collaboration, Asks Fans to Solve the Mystery of How They’re Made Read more here. Photo: Gaten Matarazzo

10/10 Bruce Willis’ Refusal to Wear a Mask Spawns ‘Die Hard’ Jokes Galore on Twitter Read more here. Photo: Backgrid

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.