Cock Couture Is the Costume Shop of Your Penis Dreams, Play Responsibly

We could all use a little more fun in our lives right now. Even – especially – our dicks. Thankfully, a new Etsy shop is feelin’ us and coming to the rescue. It’s called Cock Couture and it consists of creative, handmade costumes for your penis.

The New York-based maker specializes in outfitting erections. Whether your johnson wants to be decked out in a tuxedo for a black-tie event, stylishly prepared for an impromptu fishing expedition, or has a firefighter fantasy, there’s an outfit in this shop for you. Batman, Spider-Man, and Superman fans can also order their favorite superhero’s uniform.

Prefer the phallic version of a clever T-shirt? Pick up a tee with cheeky phrases like “Wood you be mine,” “Stud muffin,” or “Bananas for you.”

The shop, which launched in 2016, is run by Sammy Jo, a woman who does everything from the sewing itself to the shipping.

“Cock Couture for all your phallus fashion needs,” she writes on the site. “Okay let’s be real, we’ve all received a phallus photo or ‘dicture’ and I’m on a personal mission to spruce up boring dickpics!! What started as a joke has blossomed into a small business.”

The rave reviews are many. Here are a handful:

“It’s funny & entertaining to wear. Looks great & fits perfectly.”

“These are so cute and adorable! So much fun, I love them!”

“Loved confusing and embarrassing him with this!”

“The shipping was discreet and fast! Just in time for Halloween!”

One satisfied customer, (in)appropriately named Long John, even posted a pic. Ahem.

And now to the question you’re all pondering: are there different sizes? By golly, yes. The shops offers a produce-themed sizing chart so you get the right fit, whether you’re hung like a carrot, banana, cucumber, or eggplant.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to spoil your sausage with a new ensemble. Just make sure before you share a pic of your schlong in its new duds that your recipient truly consents to seeing it.

Cover Photo: CockCouture on Etsy

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Facebook Creating Tool to Summarize Articles Because People Aren’t Lazy Enough Already, Thanks Zuckerberg For Making Us Dumber For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: urbazon (Getty Images)

2/12 People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)



3/12 Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Facebook

4/12 Betsy DeVos Resigns After Finally Spelling Her Name Correctly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)



5/12 Honest Timeline: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Washington Post / Contributor

6/12 Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/12 Members of Congress at Capitol Hill Just Told to Get Under Their Desks, This Is a Racist Coup Drill For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/12 Naughty Nurse Has Sex With COVID-19 Positive Patient in Dirtiest Place Imaginable For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMPPhotography (Getty Images)



9/12 Flight Attendant Union Working to Ban Capitol Rioters From Their Flights Home, Surely Buddy Don Can Pick Them Up on His Way Out of Town For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: marcogarrincha (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Texas: It’s Illegal to Own More Than 6 Dildos For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Claudia Nass (Getty Images)



11/12 Capitol Prostester Rubbing Eyes With Onion Is Either a Crybaby or a Resourceful Rioter (You Be the Judge) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TMZ

12/12 New ‘Pajama Suit’ Is Here to Solve Your Zoom Dressing Dilemmas, Time to Donate Everything Else You Own For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Aoki Holdings

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.