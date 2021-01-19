Imperfect Timing: Tiffany Trump Posts White House Engagement Photo Day Before Her Dad Gets Kicked Out of Office

Talk about bad timing. Tiffany Trump (aka the least popular member of the Trump dynasty and the youngest/ugliest Trump daughter) announced her engagement on her father’s last day in the Oval Office. She dropped the bomb at the White House – apparently just for the Insta.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” the 27-year-old law school grad wrote beneath a photo of herself and the lucky (?) man, 23-year-old Michael Boulos, a billionaire who’s done nothing notable as far as we can tell to earn that money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump)

The post, which featured the couple posed on the White House colonnade and Tiffany sporting a sizable diamond, garnered over 68K likes (or about as much as a really good chocolate chip cookie recipe) on the social media platform. The comments vacillated between congratulations and “good riddance to you and your terrible family!”

We’re unsure if the announcement just had to be made today because the White House photo op wouldn’t be possible from tomorrow on out, if Tiffany is just that desperate to steal the spotlight, or if she’s oblivious to the date on the calendar. Maybe it’s a combo of all three. Regardless: way to read the room, Tiff! We can’t wait to see where you shoot your future divorce announcement photo.

Cover Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Contributor (Getty Images)

