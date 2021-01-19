Meanwhile in France: Thieves Steal $700k in Wine, Throw Bottles at Police During Getaway

France has a reputation as one of the greatest wine-producing nations in the world. It’s not surprising that the country also has a glut of hotels that house expansive and expensive wine collections. One of these hotels is The Domaine de Rymska Saint-Jean-de-Trézy. Located in the wine-centric Burgundy region of France, the hotel is well-known for its wine cellar and the priceless bottles there within.

Housing some of the most expensive bottles of wine in the world doesn’t leave you much money to invest in a proper security system. That’s because thieves recently broke into the cellar and stole $245,410 worth of wine before the alarms even turned on. But, that heist isn’t even the one we’re writing about today.

That’s because, even though the hotel was robbed on a Monday, in a twist that is so far-fetched nobody would even include it in a fictional heist movie script, it was robbed again on a Tuesday (potentially by the same burglars).

This time, the boozy bandits made off with another $429,596 worth of grand cru Burgundy wines. Because we can only assume the alarm consisted of a few old cans attached to a wire, the second break-in woke the hotel’s owner who followed in his car before calling the police.

In another movie-like twist, when the robbers noticed the police chasing them, they began to toss the priceless bottles of wine at the cops in an effort to hit their windshields before eventually crashing into a barrier 22 miles outside of the city of Lyon.

The burglars jumped out of the car, leaving the stash, and somehow still haven’t been caught. We take two things from this story. The first is that the owner needs to upgrade his security system and secondly, somebody better be writing a movie about this as soon as possible.

Photo: Alberto Pardo Gomez (Getty Images)

1/12 Colorado In-N-Out Opening Ends in a Hangry Fight, Hold the Pants For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Twitter

2/12 TikTokers With Coronavirus Try to Shock Their Tastebuds Back to Life In Latest Social Media Trend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



3/12 Mouthwash Reportedly Can Kill COVID, Study Says Start Gargling, Sucker For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: IC Production (Getty Images)

4/12 New App Translates Cat Meows, Now Clearly Articulating Just How Much They Despise Your Presence For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kilito Chan (Getty Images)



5/12 Hungarian Anti-Gay MEP Resigns After Breaking Lockdown to Attend Gay Orgy For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Ljupco (Getty Images)

6/12 Bizarre Wedding Dance Ends Exactly How Their Marriage Potentially Will, With a Kick to the Face For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 The Strange Monolith Found in the Desert Is Gone, Now We Have Even More Questions For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

8/12 President Trump Happy to Continue His Tradition of Pardoning Fat Turkeys As He Pardons White House Thanksgiving Birds For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Associated Press



9/12 The Donald Trump 4-Day Getaway Nebraska Rally Vacation Experience For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Steve Pope (Getty Images)

10/12 What Is Sharpiegate, And Why You’re Nuts If You Buy Into It For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)



11/12 Meet President Trump’s Spiritual Advisor, Then Watch Her Welcome the Election Angels For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Paula White Facebook

12/12 Spoiled Brains of Rudy Giuliani Appear to Melt the More Lies He Tells, Leaving His Ears During Tall-Tale Press Conference For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sarah Silbiger, The Washington Post

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.